Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    D.C. Judge Sets Primary Season Trial Date for Trump Election Case

    Former President Donald Trump will spend super Tuesday in a Washington, D.C. courtroom, after the federal judge overseeing the case over Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election set his trial to start the day before 15 states hold their primary for the 2024 election.

    U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday refused to give Trump’s lawyers the astounding two-year delay they requested, calling their slowdown unacceptable and instead choosing to start smack in the middle of Trump’s attempt to return to the White House. But she also didn’t completely give in to the Department of Justice’s request to start the trial at the beginning of January.

    Instead, Judge Chutkan set a start date of March 4, 2024, which comes smack in the middle of Trump’s campaign to return to the White House. On March 5, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will hold their voting contest for the GOP presidential nomination.

