Camila Mendes Takes Capri! The Riverdale actress impresses in a thong bikini while accompanied by the beautiful Rudy Mancuso

Camila Mendes enjoyed the trip of a lifetime this weekend.

The 29-year-old Riverdale star was spotted soaking up the sun on the picturesque island of Capri off the coast of Italy.

The brunette bombshell from Virginia wore a black thong bikini with a triangle top that showed off her underbust tattoo. She added a pair of small, low-hip panties.

The fun images were shared on Instagram this weekend for all her fans to see.

The radiant actress also experienced la dolce vita with her boyfriend, 31-year-old musician Rudy Mancuso, as they went for a dip in the water.

In style in Italy: Cami Mendes – born Camila Carraro Mendes – enjoyed the trip of a lifetime this weekend. The 29-year-old Riverdale star was spotted soaking up the sun on the picturesque island of Capri off the coast of Italy

In February she spoke about love.

The actress – who lives in Vancouver and Los Angeles – has shared how she and her boyfriend Mancuso make their romance work when they are kept apart because of work.

She told E! News: “Honestly, I try to fly out, or he tries to fly out as much as possible. Almost every weekend!’

In February, the star — born Camila Carraro Mendes — said they wouldn’t be together on Valentine’s Day.

When asked about their plans, she laughed, “I’m flying back to Vancouver tonight. So yeah, filming all week, but a little FaceTime date. Living long distance.’

The star recently opened up about the couple’s blossoming romance, admitting she’s totally in the “honeymoon” phase and doesn’t want to “speak above and beyond” too soon.

However, she said, “I’m still on my honeymoon, but it’s one of those situations that I’m up for, and I’m really trying to temper myself here.

Haute stuff on a yacht: The brunette bombshell from Virginia wore a black thong bikini with a triangle top that showed off her underboob tattoo and tiny, low-hip panties. The fun images were shared on Instagram this weekend for all her fans to see

With her love: The radiant actress was also seen enjoying la dolce vita with her boyfriend Rudy Mancuso in the water

“I don’t want to say too much, but I feel like I’ve known him all my life, and I’ve never really felt that before.”

The couple met on the set of the Prime Video movie Música and sparked romance rumors in late 2022.

Camila — who previously dated photographer and director Ian Wallace and Riverdale co-star Charles Melton — made her relationship with Rudy Instagram official in November when she shared a “life update” with her followers, including a photo of her boyfriend.

She shared a loved-up photo of them together celebrating Valentine’s Day and described it as “me amor” on her Instagram Story.

She added in a separate post, “meu valentine. too many.’

The eye-catcher also admitted in April that she picks her skin “until it bleeds” to get rid of acne.

The actress admitted that she has a painful way of dealing with blemishes on her skin.

The Riverdale Family: Cami is seen here with Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and KJ Apa

Speaking to Allure magazine, she said, “Any time I have a blemish, I will destroy it and pick at it until it bleeds.”

“And then it becomes a wound that ends up scarring, so hyperpigmentation is one of my biggest ongoing concerns.”

The star never had “an elaborate skincare routine” before joining the Netflix show, but she’s learned to adapt.

She explains, “Before Riverdale, I wasn’t one to wear a lot of makeup or have an extensive skincare routine.

“But when I wore heavy makeup for hours on set, I saw my skin was suffering and I knew I had to do more for myself.”

Camila noted that she is “minimalist at heart” but is willing to “adjust” when necessary.

She added, “If my skin needs a little extra TLC, I’ll adjust my routine accordingly.”

Usually sticks to a cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and sunscreen, but occasionally the star also branches out to eye and face masks, a blemish treatment, and a facial roller.

She said, “There’s no one size fits all in skincare. Pay attention to how your skin reacts to each product you try and create a routine that is specific to your own needs.”