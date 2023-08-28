Witney Carson announces she won’t be returning for Dancing With The Stars season 32: ‘This was not a decision we took lightly at all’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Witney Carson has revealed she won’t be returning for Season 32 of Dancing With The Stars.

The 29-year-old dancer announced the news via TikTok on Sunday, revealing that she ultimately decided not to put on her dancing shoes because of her young family.

Witney and husband Carson McAllister welcomed their second child together, son Jet, in May. They also share two-year-old son Leo.

‘I have a small announcement. This was not a decision we took lightly,” she explained. “We’ve certainly thought and prayed about it for a while, but we’re not going to be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. And as painful as that is to say, I was just at peace with it.’

“You guys know family is the most important thing to me, and we really felt like moving across the country with our whole family right now wasn’t for us,” she said.

“Leo is at an age where he needs consistency and reliability, and he hasn’t had that since he was born. So we’re really trying to give him that now.

“I also feel like I’m not quite ready mentally and physically for what the show demands.

“I love dance, that’s my passion, so this was definitely a tough decision,” she said. “But I will advocate for everyone on the show, I can’t wait to watch. I am so delighted. I’m sure this is just a hiatus. I hope it’s not goodbye. But for now, we’ll be their No. 1 cheerleader watching. I love you.’

Witney appeared in front of fans with her hair pulled back in a messy ponytail, sprinkling on lip gloss and wearing a casual gray shirt.

The next season of Dancing With The Stars will debut this fall on ABC with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as hosts.

Celebrity contestants who will hit the dance floor include The Bachelorette vet Charity Lawson and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Witney rose to fame at the age of 18 as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance before joining Dancing With The Stars in 2013.

She won the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with her celebrity partner Alfonso Ribeiro.

In 2015, Witney was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Choreography category for her work on DWTS.

Witney announced in November that she and Carson were expecting their second child together on a live episode of DWTS.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and I are expecting baby number two!” said Witney.

The studio audience and show judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli burst into applause for Witney.

“So I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it.” And I can finally share it, which is great,” Witney added.

Witney and Carson were married on January 1, 2016, in a The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.

Her bridesmaids included fellow DWTS dancers Brittany Cherry, Jenna Johnson, and Emma Slater, and Linsday Arnold served as her honorary mother.