‘Active shooter’ at University of North Carolina after gunman spotted in the chemistry block – as students and staff told to ‘go inside, avoid windows’

UNC professor said he was ‘confined’ to his office due to ‘active shooter’

Authorities have issued a warning about an ‘armed and dangerous person’ near campus

The University of North Carolina was placed on lockdown after reporting an “active shooter” in the chemistry building.

Authorities and UNC have issued a warning about an “armed and dangerous person” near the school’s Caudill labs in North Carolina.

It is unclear whether a suspect was apprehended, with witnesses claiming to have heard “several gunshots”.

The alert was issued at 1 p.m., with police advising staff, faculty and students to shelter indoors until further notice.

Speaker Noel Brewer said his office was ‘locked down’ due to an ‘active shooter somewhere nearby’.

Reports of shots fired at UNC Chapel Hill. Cops are looking for an Asian man in a silver Nissan sedan, license plate TJN-4072, by scanner just now. It looks like there are at least two victims. The scanner just said, “additional victim in room 159 of Caudill labs.” pic.twitter.com/C7mtnvyYf2 -LAUREN (@LaurenRock) August 28, 2023

He said: “In confinement in my office with staff and colleagues. Active shooter somewhere nearby. Perhaps close to genome sciences. I heard that a student had been shot.

PhD student Jake Sirlin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying there was an “active shooter”.

He said, “There is currently an active shooter at UNC in the chemistry building. At least one person was shot dead. I am always hidden.

“Please contact all your relatives on campus and in particular in the department. I have never been so scared.

At around 1:50 p.m., the University confirmed that the situation on campus was continuing.

The UNC special board meeting and faculty executive committee meeting are both canceled for Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.