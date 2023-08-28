Nadia Sawalha has been praised by fans for showing off her “normal body” in a candid Instagram post: “I love how you keep it so real!”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nadia Sawalha was praised by fans for showing off her “real body” in a candid Instagram post on Monday.

The Loose Women star, 58, looked fabulous wearing shapewear from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

Nadia lip-synched to Kim’s voice, saying her shapewear “lifts your butt,” as she paraded through her walk-in closet.

She captioned the post: “While @kimkardashian ‘compression’ (i.e. sucking in the flab) is making headlines today, I thought it was an opportune time for a little repost!!”

Fans flocked to the TV personality, with one tag: “Felt on.. you are hilarious and gorgeous in that bodysuit”

Candid: Nadia Sawalha has been praised by fans for showing off her ‘real body’ in a candid Instagram post on Monday

Another said: ‘Absolutely crying!! I love how you keep it so real and make us ‘normal’ women feel like we’re good enough x’

A third added: ‘Soooo brilliantly done – by!!!! xxxxxxx’

Nadia is regularly known for her hysterical Instagram videos and earlier this month she poked fun at a model’s sexy swimwear video.

The Loose Women star showed off her figure in a gold bikini while mimicking athlete and fitness model Vanessa Munley’s recent post.

The clip started with Vanessa pulling down her sarong to reveal her bottom before Nadia did the same, along with a funny sound effect.

Showing her after, Nadia revealed her HST (estrogen patches) before running into the sea.

She then hilariously copied Vanessa’s sexy beach poses for the rest of the clip.

Nadia wrote in the caption, “Turn up the volume! Bl**dy @mark_adderley added sound effects without me knowing!

‘Did you miss us! Back tomorrow! @vanessamunley is a goddess and works her hardest for that beautiful ass!!!’

She also left fans in hysterics when she uploaded a hilarious video in a bikini posing up a storm at a spa.

Keep it real: The Loose Women star, 58, looked fabulous wearing shapewear from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand

Fans flocked to the TV personality, with one tag: “Felt on.. you are hilarious and gorgeous in that bodysuit”

The TV personality shared the behind-the-scenes Instagram clip as she instructed her husband Mark Adderley to “make her look sexy.”

Nadia donned a white bikini with black polka dots when she told her TV producer beau – whom she married in 2002 – to capture the water so that it “looks like Iceland’s blue lagoon” and not a spa in Great Britain. -Britain.

The following clip showed the ITV star lying on her side on a lounge chair, which Mark insisted “doesn’t look natural”.

Nadia told her partner to “go back” and get her peachy buttocks in view and joked that “it’s going to look like I’ve worked my ass off.”

She was standing in the pool under a fountain and as she got into position she asked, “Is it sexy?”

Mark replied, “I’ve got a good angle for this,” before hilariously slapping Nadia across the face with the water.

To close the clip, the host relaxed in a jacuzzi and said, “My boobs can look good here, I can hold them under water.”

She showed off her long legs by placing them on the edge of the pool and instructed Mark to put the bubbles on them.

‘Just make me look sexy’: Nadia left fans hysterical when she uploaded hilarious video in bikini posing up a storm at a spa

Looking good: She was standing in the pool under a fountain and as she got into position she asked, “Is it sexy?”

Amazing: Nadia joked in the caption that she would do anything for the Instagram photo as she poked fun at influencers by showing the reality from behind the photos

The next clip showed Nadia sliding under the water as she tried to catch her breath and asked the man if he had the photo.

Nadia joked in the caption that she would do anything for the Instagram photo as she poked fun at influencers by showing the reality behind the photos.

She wrote, “Make me look sexy for heaven’s sake?!!!!! #DOINGITFORTHGRAM #influencerfail #husbandsofinstagram #influencerlife #instavsreality #ukinfluencer.’

The former EastEnders star shares two daughters Maddie, 20, and Kiki-Bee, 15, with husband Mark.