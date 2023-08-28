EXCLUSIVE: Eminem sends Vivek Ramaswamy a cease and desist letter demanding he stop rapping his music on the campaign trail

Rapper Eminem took issue with Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy using his music during the campaign trail, DailyMail.com can exclusively report.

A representative from music licensing company BMI told Ramaswamy’s campaign earlier this month that the contestant could no longer use Eminem’s music.

Ramaswamy, who had an unforgettable night at the first GOP debate, rapped about Eminem’s Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair.

The real Slim Shady has stood up – and called on 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to step down and stop rapping his tunes on the campaign trail.

Rapper Eminem has contacted music licensor BMI and requested that the Ramaswamy campaign’s license to use his music be revoked, according to a letter obtained by DailyMail.com.

In a letter dated Aug. 23, a BMI representative informed the campaign attorney that the label had “received communications from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the ‘Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions (the “Eminem Works”) and asking BMI to remove all of Eminem’s works from the agreement.’

The correspondence goes on to say that “this letter serves as notice that Eminem’s works are excluded from the agreement with immediate effect”.

“BMI will consider any performance of Eminem’s works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward as a material breach of the agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies in this regard,” reads the letter. .

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (left) has been told that rapper Eminem (right) no longer wants him to rap to his music during the campaign trail. Ramaswamy performed Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month.

A letter dated August 23, 11 days after Ramaswamy’s performance at the Iowa State Fair, was sent to his campaign attorney informing him that the licensor was revoking the license after Eminem complained.

Ramaswamy had performed Eminem’s Lose Yourself 11 days before the letter was sent, at the Iowa State Fair, entertaining an early morning crowd gathered to hear him speak alongside the Republican governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds had asked the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur to name his favorite walkout song.

Ramaswamy had happily responded to Eminem’s Lose Yourself.

Moments later, when the sound technician started playing the 2002 rap song, which featured on the soundtrack of the film loosely based on the life of white rapper Eminem, 8 Mile, Ramaswamy grabbed the mic and created a viral campaign moment.

“Vivek just got on stage and went wild. To the chagrin of the American people, we’ll have to leave rapping to the skinny ones,” a spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s campaign told DailyMail.com, reacting to the cease and desist letter.

Ramaswamy had performed libertarian-themed raps under the stage name ‘Da Vek’ during his undergraduate years at Harvard University – and is a lifelong fan of Eminem.

“I didn’t grow up in the circumstances he grew up in,” said Ramaswamy, whose Indian immigrant parents were an engineer and a doctor. “But the idea of ​​being an underdog, people who expect little from you, that part speaks to me,” he said. The New York Times earlier this month.

Eminem, a white hip-hop star, is a “guy in every sense of the word who wasn’t supposed to do what he did,” Ramaswamy told the newspaper.

Ahead of Wednesday’s first Republican debate in Milwaukee, Ramaswamy told DailyMail.com he would “consider” rapping on the debate stage.

He didn’t rap, but still created some of the night’s most viral moments.

He introduced himself to the crowd as a “skinny guy with a funny last name” and had heated exchanges with former Vice President Mike Pence, a former UN ambassador. Nikki Haley and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

His outstanding performance was immediately recognized by voters, with a DailyMail.com poll revealing him and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tied for first.

“We’re just going to have fun tonight,” Ramaswamy told the crowd at one point, fending off an attack.

“The real choice we face in this primary is: Do you want a Super PAC puppet? He asked. “Or do you want a patriot who speaks the truth?” Do you want gradual reform, that’s what you hear about, or do you want a revolution?