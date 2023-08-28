Navy SEAL Who Claimed To Kill Bin Laden Arrested In Texas

Last week, a former Navy SEAL who claims credit for the 2011 fatal shooting of Osama bin Laden, found himself in legal trouble as he was arrested in North Texas.

Robert J. O’Neill, 47, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Frisco, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News. He faced charges including a Class A misdemeanor for causing bodily injury through assault and a Class C misdemeanor for public intoxication.

O’Neill, who was in town to record a podcast, was released from custody on the same day as his arrest after posting a $3,500 bond.

O’Neill had previously made statements claiming to have fired the gunshots that ultimately resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. Although, these claims have not been verified by the U.S. government.

Notably, a year prior to this recent incident, O’Neill had a DUI charge dismissed in Montana.

Additional information about the circumstances surrounding his recent arrest remains limited.

