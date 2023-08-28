Neo-Nazis Repeatedly Targeted Jacksonville Before Mass Shooting

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Months before a gunman fired a swastika-covered rifle at Black shoppers in a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General on Saturday, a white supremacist group spray-painted its logo and “reclaim America” on a city billboard.

A different white supremacist group posted racist stickers around Jacksonville months before that. Weeks earlier, a third white supremacist group projected a swastika onto a Jacksonville building, following a fourth white supremacist group that also used a laser projector to beam its own antisemitic message onto a Jacksonville building in late 2022.

Saturday’s mass shooting, by a white gunman reported to have penned racist manifestos, was the latest incident in a drumbeat of racist violence targeting Jacksonville. Some of those displays have been “brazen,” part of an effort to terrorize minority communities in Florida, human rights organizations say.

