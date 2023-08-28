EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady ‘is not one bit jealous’ of girlfriend Irina Shayk’s close relationship with ex Bradley Cooper – and actually finds ‘it really ATTRACTIVE’ how well she co-parents her daughter with the actor

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tom Brady ‘isn’t jealous at all’ of Irina Shayk’s warm relationship with ex Bradley Cooper – in fact, the soccer legend ‘loves’ that she’s still able to co-parent the actor .

The NFL star, 46, and model, 37, first revealed they were dating last month, and now a source has revealed that Tom is fully supportive of Irina spending time with her ex because he is a “family man”.

Irina and Bradley, 48, started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, named Lea, in March 2017.

They were together for four years before splitting in 2019, but the two stars have remained very close since splitting – and are often seen with their young daughter.

Most recently, Bradley and Irina were pictured this week vacationing in Venice, Italy, with six-year-old Lea.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Tom, who recently separated from his wife of more than a decade, Gisele Bündchen, 43, “respects” Irina and finds her even more “attractive” because she is able to peaceful co-parenting. with Bradley.

They added that he fully understands the situation as he himself is in the process of co-parenting his three children.

Tom and Gisele, who married in 2009, share two children – Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13 – while he also has an eldest son, Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

“Tom thinks it’s great that Irina has a co-parenting relationship with Bradley because Tom has his own co-parenting relationship with Gisele and Bridget, so he’s not jealous at all when Irina hangs out with Bradley and their kid,” the insider said.

“Tom loves to see it because Tom is a real family man, he knows what Irina is going through and respects her even more as a mother and in the face of it all, because it’s not easy.

“It’s actually appealing to Tom to see what a strong woman she is and a wonderful mom, he respects her.”

The source insisted that Tom and Irina are “doing great” and having “no drama” when it comes to spending time with their exes.

“(Co-parenting) will never be a cause for concern,” they continued. “Tom eats everything, he loves it, he’s totally cool with it, it’s as normal as it gets.”

DailyMail.com has contacted representatives for Tom and Irina.

It is said that Tom and Irina first met when they both attended the wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and his longtime girlfriend Madison Headrick in May.

It wasn’t until two months later that their romance came to light – when photographers caught the former quarterback getting closer to Irina in his car after spending the night together in his Los Angeles mansion in late July.

Since then, they have been spotted on a string of dates, including a 48-hour stay together in a London hotel and a tryst at a sushi restaurant in New York.

Another source told DailyMail.com that Irina was helping ease Tom’s ‘anxiety’ as he came to terms with the fact he would never return to the football pitch.

“The new relationship is going so well for many reasons, but one of the main ones is that it takes his mind off the pitch,” they explained.

“He misses the NFL, he misses playing but he won’t be going back, and thanks to Irina his attention can be directed to her, and he’s using the free time he has to build their relationship into something special.

“Things are going really well and he loves how she came into his life at just the right time.

“It’s something that feels natural, right and comforting. He loves every minute and only anticipates what might happen next.

Tom announced his retirement from the sport on February 22.

As for what Bradley thinks of Irina leaving, another source said the Silver Linings Playbook star is “disturbed” about her new romance with Tom because he’s terrified the athlete might ” take away his heart forever.”

“To say he doesn’t mind would be a lie,” they said. “He has been with Irina from time to time and he has so much love for her.

“She is the mother of her daughter and they are her two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom who would take her heart away from her forever.

The source said the actor was “conflicted” because he had “dated other women” since their split.

They added: “Tom is totally capable of being a devoted husband, parent and husband. That’s what happens to Bradley.

As for Gisele, it is said that she doesn’t care who Tom is dating because she found someone new herself.

“Gisele is not bothered by Tom and Irina, or anyone Tom is dating, as long as they treat their children with love,” another source said.

“Tom and Gisèle are divorced and she is gone. As long as Tom plays an active role in the lives of his children as he does and continues to be the wonderful father that he is, Gisèle is happy for him and for the one whose he chooses to fall in love.

Since the former couple split, Gisele has been seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, although they have not officially confirmed a romantic relationship.