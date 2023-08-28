Does Britney Spears’ Ex Actually Have a Future in Acting?

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Ever since news broke this month that Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ husband of 14 months, was filing for divorce, we’ve eagerly waited to see what moves the two former spouses will make next (other than hiring top divorce attorneys and possibly buying a horse).

Spears, for her part, may be getting back into music: She and Will.i.am dropped an electro-pop banger, “Mind Your Business,” this summer, marking Spears’ second single since being released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

Her ex, meanwhile, is reportedly focused on beefing up his IMDb page. TMZ reported on Monday that Asghari, a member of SAG-AFTRA, is looking to snap up more acting gigs as soon as the ongoing actors strike ends, and he’s also interested in getting into professional hosting. (The Daily Beast has reached out to Asghari’s representatives for comment.)

