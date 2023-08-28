Human remains found at Mossman Gorge: Tibia discovered at swimming hole could belong to woman who disappeared in January

Human leg bone discovered in popular swimming hole

A tourist discovered human remains on a torn bed

Comes eight months after the swimmer disappeared

A 54-year-old Victorian woman was swept away in January

An investigation has been opened after the discovery of human remains in a popular swimming pool, eight months after a woman disappeared.

Last week, a tourist came across a human shinbone on a riverbed in Mossman Gorge, 20km north of Port Douglas in Far North Queensland.

Police divers were able to recover the remains which were later confirmed by a forensic anthropologist to be a human leg bone.

The discovery comes eight months after a 54-year-old Victorian woman was swept away in the Mossman River on January 6.

A massive search operation has been launched after the woman was taken downstream and disappeared underwater in bad weather.

Police divers and the SES searched for six days before the investigation was scaled back and turned into a recovery mission.

Mossman Police Officer in Charge Sergeant Matthew Smith said “turbulent water” was flowing down her throat when the woman disappeared.

He explained that the combination of bad weather, water pressure and deep canyons and pockets meant the swimmer may have gotten stuck under a rock.

“We obviously hope that this particular bone can give us some answers regarding the missing person in January who was carried down Mossman Gorge and was never seen or resurfaced,” he told local media on Monday. .

“We were still waiting for the weather and a change in weather conditions to hopefully allow us to find some of his remains.”

Sergeant Smith said police would return to the scene to search for other human remains and test the bone to confirm their presumed identity.

“Hopefully if we can find more remains it will give us a better chance of getting positive DNA tests because of the delay,” he said.

“We really hope this will bring closure to his family, but at this point we have plenty of forensic DNA testing to do to confirm that.”

Last January, the popular bathing spot was thought to have been affected by rain which had raised water levels and could have been hit by a flash flood.

The divers will return to the scene on Tuesday, Queensland Police said in a statement.

Mossman Gorge in Daintree National Park will remain open to the public.