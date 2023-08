REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pop superstar Adele is about halfway through a massive Las Vegas residency, but a health condition recently forced her to alter her performance.

According to The Sun, the Grammy winner revealed to fans during her show over the weekend that she had just suffered a sciatica attack and collapsed backstage.

“They picked my whole body up off the floor,” Adele explained to the crowd as she took a seat. “I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica.”

