    Fox Host: Why Didn’t Biden’s Unity Message Stop the Jacksonville Massacre?

    Fox Host: Why Didn’t Biden’s Unity Message Stop the Jacksonville Massacre?

    Fox News

    Fox News anchor John Roberts wondered on Monday why white supremacist-linked shootings, such as the one that occurred in Florida over the weekend, are still happening—since Joe Biden vowed to unify the country once he was president.

    In yet another racially motivated mass shooting, a 21-year-old white man opened fire on a Dollar General in Jacksonville on Saturday, killing three Black people before turning the gun on himself. According to authorities, who are investigating the massacre as a hate crime, the gunman wrote a series of racist manifestos and emblazoned his assault-style rifle with swastikas.

    “We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin,” Biden said in a statement after the shooting. “Hate must have no safe harbor. Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

