‘It’s the definition of insanity’: Trans teacher is seen in new video walking with her giant Z-cup prosthetic breasts after parents fume that her hiring will make their kids virtual prisoners while she is teaching because of security measures

A transgender teacher, known for her huge Z-shaped prosthetic breasts, has been seen in a new video walking the streets of Toronto as anger swells over her appointment to a new school her parents have called “the definition of madness”.

Kayla Lemieux has been hired for a position at Nora Frances Henderson High School in Hamilton, Ontario.

Parents of children attending the school have already been warned to expect ‘disruption’, including increased security measures, according to a memo seen by the Toronto Sun.

In a photo taken from a new video, Lemieux can be seen wearing a wig, glazed with her oversized fake breasts.

Her hiring has already sparked controversy after she was furloughed from her former school due to similar safety concerns generated by her very presence teaching children in the educational establishment.

“The problem just moved elsewhere. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome,” said Celina Close, a parent of a child who attended Oakville Trafalgar High, Lemieux’s former school.

In a memo sent this month by officials at Loading Enable Nora Frances Henderson High School in Ontario (seen here), staff warned that the high school would likely soon be subject to “protests” and “ disruptions” following their decision to hire intersex people.

“Why are you allowing this guy to teach our children. Kayla Lemieux. You should be ashamed,” wrote one Ontario parent.

“It’s just ridiculous – if ‘Kayla’ doesn’t wear her boobs all the time – WHY do we have to wear them to school if not for attention – It’s sad for the kids – Why does the school allow this circus and for children ‘fresh?!’ another evacuated.

“Uh-oh…he’s back!” said a fourth.

Lemieux claims to be intersex, meaning the teacher was born with both male and female sex organs.

But her account was called into question when photos emerged appearing to show her dressed as a man – minus the large prosthetics and blonde wig.

Although she’s been photographed without her breasts when she’s not in class, Lemieux insists her breasts are natural – the result of a condition called “gigantomastia”.

“The diagnosis is based on verbal discussions I had with my doctor,” Lemieux told the Toronto Sun in February.

Lemieux’s new role comes after a storm erupted over images of her wearing skin-tight tops, which accentuated her large breasts.

Unable to present a note or letter of the doctor’s findings supporting his claims, Lemieux said it was offensive to be asked about it.

“I don’t think women, in general, have a formal diagnosis of their breast size. Personally, I also consider that the size of the breasts does not matter.

“I decided to break my silence and put my name next to my statements, and now I am being asked to provide proof. I really don’t know how to help you with this.

A neighbor revealed in February that Lemieux was often seen dressed as a man as photos of someone, presumably her, surfaced – calling into question whether the attire was a facade.

The images, believed to be of Lemieux, showed a man with no wig, no makeup or gigantic breasts.

She said the person pictured was “not me”.

“I consider myself a private citizen,” Lemieux said. “I never felt compelled to reveal any personal details about myself due to intense media interest. And I never wanted attention.

But she was thrust into the spotlight again after being hired by high school Nora Frances Henderson, following her suspension from her previous school.

His previous school also threatened students who took pictures of the educator without permission with suspension.

Students shared videos of Lemieux at other schools as she recovered from a foot injury, showing her walking on crutches.

The district has warned that students are not allowed to take photos of anyone at school without obtaining their permission.

Lemieux is seen in a photo last summer

Lemieux previously worked at nearby Oakville Trafalgar High, which is governed by the same school board, but had his tenure cut short after photos of his buxom prostheses surfaced.

Principal Tom Fisher said the school in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”

He said the school would drastically revise its policies to accommodate Lemieux’s hiring, which was defended in a memo sent to parents.

New strategies will include “having students enter and exit the building using assigned entry and exit doors” and “locking exterior doors during school hours, using only the doors main entrances during school hours”.

All students and visitors will also be required to use an intercom system to enter and exit the building, while parents will be asked to “email or call before coming to school if they wish to visit to speak.” to an employee.

He said he was committed to communicating with parents as openly and as frequently as possible to keep students safe – and to sharing any operational plans if the school was subject to ‘disruptions or protests’, reported the Toronto Sun.

DailyMail.com contacted the district for details of the policies.

Lemieux has made headlines multiple times and began transitioning from male to female in 2021.

Students were threatened with suspension if they were caught taking photos or videos of her.

The footage was the reason for the eventual suspension, the Toronto Sun reported at the time.

Until then, she had the full support of the school board, which claimed it was a ‘staffing issue’, and students were even threatened with suspension if caught taking pictures. or videos of her.

At a board meeting the day after she was furloughed in March, Lemieux was not mentioned by name as parents, teachers and board members voted on the policies of ” professionalism” of the school.

On several occasions, HDSB President Margo Shuttleworth – who had previously defended Lemieux as an “extremely effective teacher” – had to silence the noise and applause from parents, asking them to keep their “comments in their heads”.

A delegate, named Lynn, questioned the council’s previous suggestion that it would be illegal to tell Lemieux how to dress.