Microsoft Edge’s latest feature is removing features

The next version of Microsoft’s Edge web browser might have fewer features than before. The new version 117 of Edge, which is currently in beta and is expected to stabilize on September 14, according neowin and 9to5Google , has five features that are scheduled to be removed. Those features include Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Quotations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.

Microsoft previously mentioned the “deprecation” of these features in its latest beta channel. August 25 release notes . The company said the reason is to “improve the end-user experience and simplify the More Tools menu.”

As Microsoft tries to get more people to use its Edge browser instead of the more popular Google Chrome browser, it has to find a way to differentiate itself. Sometimes additional features are simply interpreted as clutter; If you’ve never heard of the features listed above, chances are they’ll just bloat your browser even more. For Microsoft, it’s probably looking to lighten the load in other Edge-related areas, like tools for parents and scholars, as it continues to embed key AI features and shopping tools.