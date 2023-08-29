Media #MeToo Men Mount Pathetic Comebacks

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

Summer 2023 has been a busy time for alleged serial sexual harassers hoping to get back into the media spotlight. Confider checked in on some of the most powerful media men felled during #MeToo and learned that some of them have been trying to mount a comeback—with varying degrees of success.

Charlie Rose, for example, has been quietly working on a resurgence via “the power of questions,” as his website blares.

Read more at The Daily Beast.