Bachelor runner-up Brooke Cleal reveals she’s in a same-sex relationship… just weeks after winner Holly Kingston wed Jimmy Nicholson

Bachelor star Brooke Cleal has revealed she’s been in a same-sex relationship.

Jimmy Nicholson’s season runner-up of the hit reality series took to Instagram on Sunday to kick off his relationship with Alyssa Viktoria.

The reality star, 29, shared several beloved photos of the couple, including holding hands in London and sharing a kiss.

In a caption, Brooke acknowledged “the struggles I’ve been through behind the scenes and the progress I’ve made in myself and my sexuality over the past 2 years.”

She added: “I’ve been so torn between excitement and fear for months, mostly worried about rejection and scrutiny for the second time in my life. The suppression of my feelings caused sleepless nights and significant frustrations and questions.

Bachelor star Brooke Cleal (right) has revealed she was in a same-sex relationship. Pictured with Alyssa Viktoria

Cleal also answered questions she received if she had questioned her sexuality while vying for Nicholson’s heart on The Bachelor.

“People have asked me if I knew about it before the show. Perhaps the truth is it was always there with no acknowledgment, understanding or exploration,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her newfound romance, Brooke wrote, “As soon as I met (Alyssa) she had this energy so individualistic that I just magnetized her.”

“Full of fun, charisma, intelligence and wit that continue to leave me speechless. I found someone to slow down with and share something so real,” she added.

Brooke concluded, “You inspire me every second of the day and I’m so in awe of you!”

Other images of the couple showed Brooke and Alyssa dancing on a pier at sunset and sunbathing topless on a beach.

The big reveal comes just weeks after Jimmy Nicholson married Brooke’s Bachelor rival Holly Kingston.

The couple, who met on the ninth season of the Channel 10 series in 2021, married at Jimmy’s parents’ home at Palm Beach in Sydney in the first week of August.

Jimmy broke Brooke’s heart on the show’s 2021 finale, telling her, “There were just too many unknowns for us,” before sending her home in tears.

The big reveal comes just weeks after Jimmy Nicholson married Brooke’s Bachelor rival Holly Kingston (left, with Jimmy)

“It was hard to watch. Brooke is an amazing girl,” the pilot later told The Project, adding that he and winner Holly planned to call her.

“It was pretty heartbreaking at that point. Watching it last night was difficult. I wanted to contact Brooke; we both have.’

Jimmy continued: “We need to give her some space and I think in the future I would like to message her (to) make sure she’s okay.”