Nikki Haley Is Starting to Look Like a Real Threat to Trump

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters
Is it time for Republicans to take Nikki Haley seriously?
According to a new Emerson College Polling survey, “Haley saw the largest increase in support among Republican candidates, jumping 5 points from 2 percent to 7 percent” following last week’s debate.
“Nikki Haley’s support increased from about 2 percent to 9 percent among voters over 50 [years of age],” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, “while Trump’s support dropped within this age group from about 56 percent to 49 percent after the debate.”