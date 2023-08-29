Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Nikki Haley Is Starting to Look Like a Real Threat to Trump

    Nikki Haley Is Starting to Look Like a Real Threat to Trump

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Is it time for Republicans to take Nikki Haley seriously?

    According to a new Emerson College Polling survey, “Haley saw the largest increase in support among Republican candidates, jumping 5 points from 2 percent to 7 percent” following last week’s debate.

    Nikki Haley’s support increased from about 2 percent to 9 percent among voters over 50 [years of age],” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, “while Trump’s support dropped within this age group from about 56 percent to 49 percent after the debate.”

