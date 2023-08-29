Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill – who killed Osama Bin Laden – ‘beat up hotel security guard and called him n-word during arrest in Texas’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden and handcuffed him for assault and drunkenness allegedly called a security guard a racial slur during his arrest.

Robert J O’Neill, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, where he was recording a podcast at a cigar lounge.

The former hero, who took credit for firing the shots that killed the former al-Qaeda leader in 2011, has been jailed in Collin County and released on $3,500 bond. $.

Now the New York Post reported that he was arrested for punching a security guard and calling him the N-word twice while drunk in a hotel bar.

He denied using this insult.

O’Neill had fallen asleep while drinking at the Omni at The Star, Frisco police said. A security guard then tried to help him get to his room on the fifth floor, first by offering to use a wheelchair.

The hotel security guard told police: (‘O’Neill) turned to him, raised his fists in the air, and punched him in the chest with his right palm.

“Robert called him ‘f*****gn*****.’ He would have repeated the insult again.

O’Neill vehemently denied using this insult during his arrest.

He tweeted on Monday: “I categorically deny using this horrendous language recently reported.”

According to a police document, the guard was so seriously injured that doctors had to be called for treatment. O’Neill could barely stand due to his drunkenness.

The officer wrote in the arrest document: “Robert had a strong smell of liquor coming from his body as well as red, glassy eyes. Corporal Anderson observed Robert holding a silver credit card. Robert pressed the card against the lock to try to open the room.

When authorities attempted to question O’Neill, including about how much alcohol he had been drinking, he refused to give answers.

The former Navy SEAL repeatedly said, “It’s fine. »

Police said he faces a class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily harm and a class C misdemeanor charge of public drunkenness, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Former SEAL Team member Robert O’Neil has become a podcaster and commentator on military matters.

This is not O’Neill’s first run-in with the law since he rose to fame for his role in Operation Neptune Spear to kill bin Laden. In 2016, he was arrested in Montana for drunk driving, but prosecutors later dropped the charges.

He became a podcaster and commentator on military issues.

In May, O’Neill expressed outrage over the US Navy’s use of a drag queen for an abandoned recruiting program.

O’Neill, who served eight years as a member of SEAL Team Six, said on Twitter that he “can’t believe (he) fought for these bulls**t.”

‘GOOD. The US Navy is now using an enlisted sailor, Drag Queen, as a recruiter,” he wrote. “I’m done. China is going to destroy us.

Osama Bin Laden was the leader of Al-Qaeda and the organizer of the September 11 attacks.

O’Neill was referring to Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, whose stage name is Harpy Daniels, who announced on TikTok in November that she would be the Navy’s first “digital ambassador”.

Kelley was tasked with showcasing her journey from participating on board from 2018 to becoming an ‘advocate’ for those who ‘have been oppressed for years in service’.

A Navy spokesperson later said the digital ambassador program was a pilot project that ended in March 2023.

The program Kelley was a part of ran from October 2022 to March 2023 and was designed to “explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates” for military recruitment.