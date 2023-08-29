Sports stars in a sweat as ‘secret physio’ lifts the lid on a string of affairs with top athletes in a steamy new memoir

A new book by an anonymous author details his relationships with well-known stars

Sports stars are said to be sweating over a physiotherapist’s steamy memoir in which she’s about to reveal a series of affairs.

The woman, writing anonymously, claims to have had affairs with two international football players and affairs with two of the best tennis players in the world, an England cricketer star and rugby players.

Titled The Sports Physio, the book is expected to trigger a guessing game over the identity of the woman and the sports stars involved when it is published on Saturday.

In an interview with the Mail, the writer revealed that several of the sports people she has dated are so worried about the book that they have been in touch, begging her not to reveal their names.

“Six sports stars contacted me this week – all wanting me to keep their identities private,” the woman said. “I told them I would never do that and their identities would go to the grave with me.”

“Sexy, thrilling, pure fantasy”, The Sport’s Physio of “the anonymous lady in white” will set off a guessing game about the identity of the author and the sports stars involved.

The book tantalizingly says on its cover that it is a “sexy, thrilling, pure fantasy” written “by the nameless woman in white.” He will detail his claims about his bad behavior behind the scenes at training camps and major sporting events.

“I have worked in sport for 30 years with many players and the truth is that I have had sex with several stars of world sport,” she said.

“Some of the biggest names you can imagine. It’s crazy how sexual the world of sports is. The woman will also reveal how she had an affair with a Hollywood star after meeting him at a boxing match.

The author, who self-published his memoir, explained: “I wanted to write the book for myself, then I realized that people might like to read it, and while I was writing it, I thought of myself. says, “It’s all pretty sexy.” Women will love it.

“Athletes are big, strong and manly and the idea that they lust after you and then seduce you is very appealing. I spared no detail. It’s quite an erotic read. I certainly had a wonderful time.

In a chapter titled ‘Getting Started in Domestic Football’, the woman describes when a high-profile footballer seduced her at his team’s training ground while she was nursing him.

She writes: “He undressed with a small towel and lay down on my massage bed. I started working his muscles, gently kneading them and commenting on any knots or muscle issues I spotted along the way.

“You’re very good at that, aren’t you?” he said, as I showed him the places where I thought he had been hurt before. “I have a lot of experience,” I say. “I bet so,” he replied.

“It was just a joke at this point. He was just a footballer confronting a woman and couldn’t do anything but flirt. I didn’t think for a moment that he liked me.

“Then the tone of the conversation became more fruity.

“Are you wearing lingerie under that uniform?” », « You are very beautiful », « I would love to see you naked ». The compliments were coming quickly and in droves…’