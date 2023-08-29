Jacksonville Gunman’s Initial Target May Have Been Different: Cops

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The Florida man who gunned down three Black people before fatally shooting himself at a Dollar General in Jacksonville on Saturday may have initially targeted a different store, authorities said Monday in a press conference that saw them lay out the most detailed timeline of the racially-motivated hate crime yet presented to the public.

Ryan Palmeter, 21, was captured on surveillance video pulling into a Family Dollar around 12:23 p.m., Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told reporters. The Family Dollar is approximately a mile away from the Dollar General.

The footage, released by Sheriff Waters Monday, shows Palmeter walking toward the store with a mask over the lower half of his face. He holds the door open for a number of Black customers exiting and entering the store, including a child.

