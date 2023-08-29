I’m a former McDonald’s chef – and here’s the ultra secret menu item that you can ONLY get at 10:35AM

Mike Haracz, from Illinois, who worked for the franchise until 2019, turned to TikTok

Illinois-based Mike Haracz, who worked for the franchise until 2019, took to TikTok to reveal his secrets.

He explained how a lucky few could get their hands on a burger with an egg on it – but only if they get the timing right.

In the clip, which has been viewed thousands of times, Mike can be seen sitting in his car as he speaks directly to the camera to respond to a user comment that reads, “Chief, is there any there not some sort of secret menu item sold between breakfast and lunch?

He begins: “Yeah, I think some people call it the 10:35 burger, where you can eat a burger with an egg on it.

“The odds of that happening…you have to know the restaurant, you have to know the team, maybe know the manager, because it’s not something that’s normally on the menu – but I think they can do it.” .’

The former chef continues: “Funny thing is, I’ve wanted to have eggs on burgers for a long time – especially for breakfast all day.

“Again, I had data showing that people wanted an egg on their burgers, but every power vetoed me – whether it was operations or marketing.”

“People just didn’t want me to do fun things, I guess.

“A lot of people want an egg on the burger, McDonald’s isn’t willing to do that so you have to hopefully try to get it at 10:35.”

Mike confirmed to his 190,000 followers the secret menu item you can only get at 10:35.

And dozens of other social media users quickly agreed it would be the perfect match.

One wrote, “Eggs on burgers are awesome. »

Another added: “Burgers are always better with eggs. »

And a third joked: “A clown didn’t recognize your culinary genius.”

Mike has already thrilled his 190,000 subscribers by sharing the ‘Quarter Pounder hack’ which he says will help you figure out if your local channel is good.