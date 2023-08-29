Aussie Olympian Jana Pittman reveals she was ‘kissed inappropriately’ by an international coach – as Spain football boss’s World Cup disgrace brings back bad memories

Jana Pittman shared her own experience with an unwanted kiss on Q+A

The former hurdles champion said at the time it was a ‘cultural norm’

Spanish football president Luis Rubiales in trouble over kiss

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian Olympian Jana Pittman has revealed she was once “inappropriately kissed” by an international coach during her glittering sporting career.

Speaking on the ABC Questions and answers On Monday night, the 40-year-old felt compelled to tell her own story when speaking about the conduct of Spanish football president Luis Rubiales, who kissed star player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the World Cup final female in Sydney in August. 20.

Hermoso said she didn’t consent to the kiss after Spain’s triumph over England, as Rubiales claimed.

Rubiales has been suspended as president for 90 days and it is understood FIFA will push for the disgraced official to be banned from all levels of football for 15 years.

Spanish FA leaders have called on Rubiales, 46, to resign with immediate effect, saying his “unacceptable” behavior has caused “serious damage to the image of Spanish football”.

Australian Olympian Jana Pittman has revealed she was once “inappropriately kissed” by an international coach during her sporting career.

Pittman told her story while speaking on Q+A about the conduct of Spanish football president Luis Rubiales, who kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the Women’s World Cup final (pictured)

Hermoso, along with 80 other Spanish players – including the entire World Cup-winning squad – said they were on strike from the national team until the ‘management’ changed.

Pittman – who is now a doctor – said it brought back memories of her time on the athletics circuit as a champion hurdler.

She also represented Australia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in the two-man bobsleigh event.

“I was inappropriately kissed by a coach, not mine, an international coach where it was a cultural norm in that context,” Pittman said..

“And I didn’t really think about it until I witnessed this (Hermoso incident) on TV.”

Pittman said she had a friendly relationship with the “phenomenal coach” – but she now views the incident very differently following the World Cup.

She believes more needs to be done to make professional sport a safer place for women.

“Consent is very important for our women to feel safe in these different environments and if we don’t stand up for it in a public setting then it really is a crime for women everywhere,” she said. declared.

Pittman did not name the coach involved in her incident, but stressed that professional sport must be a safe space for women (pictured, after winning gold in the 400m hurdles at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne ).

The entire Q&A panel condemned the conduct of Rubiales, who they said did not offer “even a slight apology.”

Pittman, a mother of six, also said it was “wrong” that Rubiales hadn’t quit over the kiss yet.

“I feel like if he had even slightly apologized for those reactions, we would all have very different feelings about the way he behaved,” she said.

Additionally, Rubiales’ kiss was condemned by the entire Q+A panel.

“It’s so humiliating and mortifying to the person and it’s been such a distraction,” said MamaMia editor Jessie Stephens.

“(He) has to resign, the fact that he hasn’t is very disappointing. We can’t let this happen, we have to keep the conversation going,” said Liberal MP Aaron Violi.