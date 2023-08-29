UFC president Dana White reveals attempted break-in at his Maine home, sharing video of perpetrator and offering $2,500 reward for info before local police arrest suspect: ‘This f***face just kicked my front door’

White shared video of an attempted break-in at his vacation home in Maine

Police reportedly arrested a suspect and told TMZ that “everyone is safe.”

UFC President Dana White shared video of an attempted break-in to his vacation home in Maine before revealing police apprehended the suspect with the help of the MMA promoter’s Instagram followers .

“That fucking face just tried to knock on my front door in Levant, Maine,” White wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of the unidentified suspect. “I (will) give $2,500 to the first person who lets the police know who he is.”

The man was recorded by a doorbell camera, which showed him repeatedly kicking White’s front door before stumbling backwards from the porch. The bearded man, who appeared to be in his 20s, is seen grabbing the camera lens before walking away from the property.

The good news for White is that a suspect is now in custody, the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office told TMZ, adding “everyone is safe.” It is not known if anyone was at the house at the time of the attempted break-in.

“I appreciate you guys,” White wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who called and helped. »

The incident came at a busy time for White, who is arranging for the UFC legend’s return to the ring against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor appeared to confirm his return to the UFC via a Twitter post

The former two-weight world champion has been out of action for more than two years after breaking his leg in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

However, on Sunday he shared an unverified leak from the UFC Fight Pass streaming service that indicates he will face Chandler on December 16.

The countdown timer on the Fight Pass website has since been removed due to doubts over McGregor’s ability to fight before the end of the year.

More than 1.1 million people viewed McGregor’s post within an hour of it being posted.