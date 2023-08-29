Aussie jobs that saw the biggest pay increases in 2023 revealed in Seek report

Insurance and great staff did their best

The Australian jobs with the biggest pay rises over the past year have been revealed, with new hires in two areas of financial services faring the best.

Insurance and pensions jobs advertised in the year to July 2023 had salaries 9.2 percent higher than a year earlier, according to Seek figures.

Pensions are a massive industry, with $3.5 billion in assets held at the end of the March quarter, while the value of the insurance sector is around $161 billion.

Profits in the financial services and insurance industry, which employs more than 540,000 people, have risen sharply over the past decade.

Trades enjoyed some of the best wage increases over the past year, with wages in trades and services rising 5.9 percent, while the increase was 5.4 percent in construction.

Jobs in the community services and development sector saw the second largest wage increase over the past year.

They were up 6.7 percent.

Advertised jobs with the biggest pay rises Insurance and super: +9.2%

Community services and development: +6.7%

Shops and services: +5.9%

Retail, FMCG: +5.5%

Construction: +5.4%

Administrative and office support: +4.8%

Accounting: +4.8%

Sales: +4.7%

Design and architecture: +4.6%

Industry, transport and logistics +4.4% Source: SEARCH

Advertised salaries in the retail sector increased by 5.5 percent.

Of all the states and territories, Queensland is doing the best, with a 5.3% increase in wages compared to 2022.

Matt Cowgill, senior economist at Seek, said that continues a trend that has seen wages rise in the Sunshine State since “late 2021.”

Across all advertised positions across all sectors, wages rose 4.6 percent for the year to July 2023.

Although the Fair Work Commission’s decision to raise all wages by 5.75 per cent in July this year had an impact, Seek said it didn’t have “much” impact on the index advertised salaries.

“Overall, reported wage growth is holding around 4 percent — not accelerating much or returning to the more common pre-COVID two to three percent,” Cowgill said.

“Announced wage growth remains solid. After a few months of slower growth, it has now increased slightly in July.

In Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia, wages all rose by more than 5 percent.

Advertised salaries in the public sector are at the lower end of the scale.

Government jobs saw the lowest wage increases for the year to July 2023, up just 0.9 percent.

IT jobs have improved a bit, but not much. Wages for tech jobs rose just 1.8 percent.