Shooting at White Sox-A’s game ‘likely occurred INSIDE the ballpark on Chicago’s South Side,’ police say: Two women, 42 and 46, were wounded but are expected to recover from injuries

The authorities had remained rather silent, but now believe that the weapon was fired inside the park.

The shooting is still under investigation. It is unclear how the weapon got to the park

Friday’s shooting at the White Sox-Oakland Athletics game in Chicago not only injured two fans, but it appears the gun was fired inside guaranteed rate range, police say.

Authorities said little about where the bullets came from or if someone had brought a firearm into the stadium, but Chicago Police Department acting superintendent Fred Waller said Monday that investigators had nearly ruled out the possibility. the shots come from outside the stadium. , reported the Chicago Tribune.

“We’re clearing up a lot of things,” Waller said during a brief press briefing. “(A shot) coming from outside is something that we have almost completely dispelled. We are still investigating all leads. The investigation is still ongoing. Something coming from inside, it could have happened that way We’re looking at every lead, exploring every lead and whatever we can get.

A message was left seeking comment from Major League Baseball.

People pass Chicago police officers outside the guaranteed rate field after Friday’s shooting

A message on the bulletin board in the guaranteed rate field announces the cancellation of the concert

Chicago police officers stand in front of the guaranteed rate field Friday night after the shooting

The two injured women, ages 42 and 26, were recovering from the fourth-inning shootout at Garanti Rate Field in Oakland’s 12-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Police said the 42-year-old was shot in the leg and the 26-year-old had a scrape on her abdomen.

Waller said the police department initially called for the game to be halted after the shooting was discovered.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was made aware of the shooting shortly after it took place on Friday, but declined to say if he was part of the decision to allow the game to continue or if , in hindsight, it was the right choice.

“Obviously this is an ongoing investigation and the Chicago Police Department has done an outstanding job of gathering all of the evidence and as more information becomes available, that information will be reported,” said Johnson said.

The White Sox said Saturday they were unaware at first that a woman injured during the game had been shot and that Chicago police would have stopped the game if officers believed it was unsafe to continue.