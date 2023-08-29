Donald Trump Jr. Says Black Community Is ‘Weaponized’ by Democrats

Newsmax

In an appearance Monday on Newsmax, Donald Trump Jr. tried to depict his indicted father’s arrest and mugshot in Georgia as some sort of pivotal moment in the effort to win over the support of Black people, whom Democrats, he claimed, are trying to “weaponize.”

On The Balance, host Eric Bolling began by claiming that as a result of the arrest and mugshot, “the African American community—the Black community—is rallying behind Donald Trump.” This supposed turn of events, he said, was an unexpected “phenomenon.”

Trump Jr. agreed with Bolling’s argument, which has also been made several times over on Fox News by host Jesse Watters. He first pointed to the reception his father received while en route to the Fulton County Jail last Thursday night.

