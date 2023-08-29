Woman dies after accidentally setting herself on fire in Western Australia

93-year-old woman dies after accidentally setting herself on fire

It is understood that she was trying to light a cigarette

An elderly woman has died after accidentally setting herself on fire at a bus stop.

It appears the 93-year-old woman was trying to light a cigarette when the accident happened last Friday, the ministry said. Western Australia reports.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Kenwick, south east of Perth.

The woman suffered severe burns and was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital where she was in critical but stable condition on Friday evening.

The 93-year-old succumbed to his injuries the following day.

An elderly woman has died after accidentally setting herself on fire at a bus stop in Western Australia (stock image)

Quick-witted witnesses and nearby medical staff were praised for their reaction moments after the woman accidentally set herself on fire.

Nurse Adriana Di Chiera, 25, was one of the first to arrive on the scene.

“When I was there his hair and his body were on fire, I was shocked. She was just wearing her shoes…it was awful,” she told the West Australian.

The case is not considered suspicious but a case of accidental self-harm.

Police were on the scene the next day to collect evidence from a nearby trash can.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.