Calls for Kayne West and Bianca Censori to be ARRESTED after couple’s indecent exposure on a boat in Italy – as fans fear rapper is controlling his new ‘wife’: ‘He is a sicko’

Calls are being made for Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori to be arrested following their latest outrageous display in Italy.

The couple sparked controversy again on Monday during a trip to Venice after they were spotted enjoying a romantic moment on a boat, with West exposing her bare buttocks to gawking tourists.

Footage of the couple showed the 46-year-old American rapper sitting in the back of the water taxi while his so-called Australian wife, 28, placed her head in his lap.

Online reviews have argued that the display of flesh constituted “public indecency”, a charge punishable by a fine of up to €309 (AU$520), according to the Italian Constitutional Court.

“How are these two not arrested for lewd behavior?” one commenter complained, as another agreed: ‘Public indecency! Keep it for the privacy of your own home.

Someone else added: “The Italian authorities must arrest them for indecency by having lewd and disgusting behavior in public. There are clearly crowds, the kids have probably seen it.

Another user complained, “What do they have? It might be time for the police to intervene,” as someone else asked, “Why don’t the Italian government police or someone else arrest them?

Other users said the show of debauchery was “disrespectful” to people in the conservative Catholic nation.

Online critics argued the bare-flesh display amounted to “public indecency”, a charge punishable by a fine according to Italy’s Constitutional Court. (Censori is pictured in another risque film in Italy on Sunday)

“This kind of dumb swipe is what helps portray all Americans as having no class or respect,” one user lamented.

“I would like the police to arrest these two for their ignorant behavior. They don’t care about the country,” added another.

Other users said the show of debauchery was “disrespectful” to people in the conservative Catholic nation. (The couple are pictured together in Italy earlier this month)

“Does anyone see that these two people need help?” Where is this woman’s family and surely Kanye has people interested in her well-being,” one wrote.

‘Poor daughter. She looks unhappy,” one commented, while someone else added, “Well she sure doesn’t look happy.”

Another fan claimed Bianca ‘had to get out of this sick relationship’ while someone else wrote: ‘How humiliating to you. This poor woman needs help. She looks miserable. Free Bianca! »

Other concerned fans wondered if the bizarre display was proof the rapper was “controlling” Bianca.

One user called Kanye “sick” for his explicit posting.

Before boarding the boat, West was covered head to toe in an all-black ensemble while Censori wore a knee-length trench coat that she paired with a pair of nude heels.

However, both lost their nappies once on board, with Censori ditching her coat in favor of a nude-colored strapless number while West pulled down his pants which exposed his bare behind.

It looked like things were getting very steamy as Censori rested his elbows on his knees while he was then seen cradling his head as they cruised along the river.

The West and censorship have drawn fury from locals over the past month for their bizarre clothing choices while vacationing in Italy, with criticism particularly targeting Censori for “walking around practically naked” in the conservative Catholic country.

The brunette stepped out several times with her bare breasts clearly visible under transparent fishnet outfits.

Among them was the outrageous nude jumpsuit – which saw her having to cover her nipples with a black shoulder bag.

According to leading tourism site CIU Travel, locals find it “offensive” to see visitors “roaming the streets in different states of undress”.

The website states: “Walking around in beachwear or, worse, shirtless, is a huge no-no in Italy, unless you have your feet buried deep in the sand.

Bianca has a degree in architecture and worked for Kanye’s design company Yeezy before they met

It remains to be seen whether West or Censori will face any form of official punishment for their latest over-the-top display.

The fashion designer – who is widely credited with being behind all of Censori’s recent and controversial looks – and his new muse first dated in January 2023, just months after his divorce was finalized.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in January, about two months after the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

However, the legality of the union is in question, as they did not file a marriage certificate.

Previously, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage.

Throughout their longtime romance, West often called her his “muse” and heavily influenced his fashion choices.

The former couple share four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.