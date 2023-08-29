Aldi shuts down rumours its taking on Coles and Woolworths by launching online shopping in Australia

<!–

Aldi Australia has responded to rumors that the store will launch online shopping in the coming months.

On Tuesday it was reported that the store had big plans to continue developing its website to compete with Woolworths and Coles; a rumor that was denied by the company.

Adrian Christie, director of customer interactions at ALDI, told FEMAIL that the company is “closely monitoring the e-commerce opportunity as we seek to maximize customer convenience”, but confirmed that there is no had no imminent plan.

“We believe our fundamental responsibility, especially now, is to keep the price of customers’ weekly shopping as low as possible.”

“One of the primary ways we are able to offer the highest quality groceries at the lowest prices is through our streamlined business model focused on simplicity.

Aldi Australia has broken its silence over rumors it will launch an online shopping service. Speculation was quickly quashed and an online launch is not the company's current priority

“While we are always mindful of the environment and considering an online experience, we will not offer this until we have a model in which the overhead associated with e-commerce does not in any way compromise our ability to deliver. cheap groceries to Australians.”

For now, customers can still keep up to date with Aldi’s “special buys” and offers on the website – but an online delivery service remains unavailable.

It comes after a customer went hysterical last week when she spotted a bizarre special buys advert for a new foldable exercise bike in the store.

Bec Brewin, from Melbourne, was eager to buy the $169 ‘special buy’ and checked Aldi Australia’s website for details.

However, she didn’t expect to stumble upon a video promoting the bike, which shows it casually orbiting among planets and stars with commentary streaming over it.

“Has anyone actually visited the Aldi website? The reason I’m asking is because I was just looking for this bike,” Bec posted on a TikTok. video.

“I’m interested but need to know the dimensions…and this is what I found.”

She then ran the ad, making it go viral almost immediately.

The humorous video was described by other customers as “genius” and a clever advertisement likely created by someone “Gen Z”.

It started with a photo of what appears to be the Milky Way before the narrator says, “Outer space. A privileged place where the void makes everything silent, leading us to ask ourselves: “Does the sun roar while burning? Do the planets sing as they spin? »

“And do they sing…Aldi’s foldable exercise bike for just $169?” the voice continues then the product appears on the screen.

