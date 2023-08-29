Facebook ends partnership with RMIT’s FactLab after receiving complaints about bias over The Voice

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Facebook has dropped Melbourne’s RMIT University as a fact-checker following complaints about its handling of Indigenous voice materials in Parliament.

It comes after the FactLab branded a post by Sky News Australia host Peta Credlin as ‘misinformation’, leading to accusations of bias from politicians and ABC’s Media Watch, claiming that he had overstepped the bounds.

On Tuesday, Facebook responded through its regional policy director, Mia Garlick, to an inquiry sent by Sen. James Paterson into FactLab’s conduct.

“We are suspending RMIT as a partner in our fact-checking program, effective immediately,” she said.

She also pointed out that FactLab’s lack of current certification by the International Fact-Checking Network played a role in this decision.

“A private company interfering with Australians’ freedom of expression is cause for concern in all circumstances,” Mr Paterson said.

“But the decision by an overseas-based social media platform to interfere with legitimate public discourse in a referendum to change the Australian Constitution is particularly egregious.”

The post marked as false by FactLab contained Credlin’s claim that the Uluru Declaration of the Heart is a 26-page document, not a single page.

“The Uluru Heart Statement is a one-page document, as confirmed by its authors,” the fact-check states.

“Documents released under FOI contain the declaration, but also include 25 pages of minutes of meetings held with indigenous communities, which are not part of the Heart of Uluru Declaration.”

On Tuesday, Facebook responded through its regional policy director, Mia Garlick, to an inquiry sent by Senator James Paterson (pictured) into the conduct of FactLab.

Sky News reporter Jack Houghton accused the company of allowing RMIT to block journalism ‘despite the platform knowing it was a breach of rules laid down by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg , to distance itself from fact-checking responsibilities”.

“An audit of RMIT Voice fact checks showed that the 17 Voice checks between May 3 and June 23 of this year all targeted anti-Voice opinions or viewpoints,” he said.

Houghton claimed that RMIT FactLab boss Russell Skelton was “shamelessly partisan on social media and posted dozens of tweets criticizing conservative views”.

Mr Skelton’s news feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, includes several posts supporting Voice, including one from April 21 highlighting an ABC article in which the Solicitor General allegedly said it would be a “improvement” of the Constitution.

On April 6, Mr Skelton published an SBS article headlined Noel Pearson takes aim at Peter Dutton’s opposition to Labour’s Voice proposal.

On April 11, Mr Skelton reposted tweets from Labor MPs Kate Charney and Bridget Archer both congratulating Liberal MP Julian Leeser on resigning from the opposition shadow cabinet because he supports Voice.

Mr Skelton is married to high-profile ABC Melbourne radio presenter Virginia Trioli, who was once in charge of the national channel’s own fact-checking operation.

ABC Media Watch admitted that Facebook may have overstepped the mark by criticizing its claim that the document was longer than the commonly touted single page.

“Given that there is some point in what Credlin is saying, we think a ‘disputed’ label would be more appropriate,” Media Watch host Paul Barry said.

However, Barry did not fully support Credlin’s claim that Uluru’s statement was 26 pages long instead of a single page containing 440 words.

Although he called this claim “disputed,” Barry basically agreed with the fact check.

“The Uluru statement is expressed on one page, but there are many more pages of notes and background, on which it must be said that the Australian public does not vote, and where issues like a treaty and reparations are raised,” he said.

The full documentation of the Uluru Declaration, released under Freedom of Information (FOI) by the Prime Minister’s advisory body, the National Agency for Indigenous Australians, runs to 126 pages.

It records the meetings leading up to the First Nations National Constitutional Convention in 2017, but the final section, titled Document 14, features the heartfelt Uluru Declaration.

It then continues with 25 pages describing historical and contemporary injustices against Indigenous peoples and presents a “roadmap” on how to address these injustices.

The section describes the purpose of Voice and other bodies that could be created, such as a potential ‘truth commission’.

It also calls for the establishment of a Makarrata (treaty) commission to oversee a national treaty to be concluded between the Voice in Parliament and Parliament itself, followed by regional treaties between First Nations groups and governments.

“Any voice in parliament should be crafted in such a way that it can support and promote a treaty-making process,” the full document states.

Facebook (pictured app on a mobile phone) has responded to complaints about its fact checkers

The authors of the Uluru statement, including Noel Pearson, Pat Anderson and Megan Davis, dismissed claims that it contained more than a single-page document.

This is despite Professor Davis twice stating that the full statement was “long…about 18-20 pages”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce the date of the referendum in Adelaide on Wednesday, which is expected to take place on October 14.

To pass the referendum, it needs an overall majority of Yes votes and also to be approved in a majority of states.