Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Mark Meadows Just Took an Enormous Risk. Will It Pay Off?

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Handout

    Mark Meadows, the former Trump White House chief of staff, really wants to make a federal case out of his indictment in Fulton County Georgia.

    Meadows wants out of the Fulton County court so badly that on Monday, he took the enormous risk of testifying in his own criminal trial and subjecting himself to cross-examination by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

    Meadows’ longing for federal court may seem puzzling because switching is but only a change of courthouses. In federal court, Meadows will face the same charges, under the same state laws (including the Georgia RICO Act), brought by the same prosecutor.

