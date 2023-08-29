Kris Jenner, 67, is being booed by fans after her makeup artist shares a heavily filtered Instagram video, “That’s not her face!”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kris Jenner caused a stir among her fans after a heavily filtered video of the momager was shared on her makeup artist’s Instagram page on Monday.

The reality TV star, 67, showed off her impossibly smooth face in a clip shared by Samer Khouzami, with the caption: ‘The momager @krisjenner for today’s #glam.’

In the clip, the Kardashian matriarch — whose famous daughters are often called out for overusing filters — was pictured showing off her bronze glam, with no wrinkles or blemishes showing anywhere on her perfect skin.

The mum of six wore a chic polka dot button placket and was adorned with large sparkly hoop earrings. The clip was set to a soundbite from her reality TV show The Kardashians, in which she was heard saying, “Look, isn’t it great?”

The video left one fan wondering, “What the hell is going on, that’s not her face.” Another wondered if the video was the creation of artificial intelligence and asked, “Is this AI?”

Filter? Kris Jenner, 67, caused a stir among her fans after a heavily filtered video of the momager was shared on her makeup artist’s Instagram page on Monday

Wrinkle-free: The reality TV star, 67, showed off her impossibly smooth face in a clip shared by Samer Khouzami, with the caption: ‘The momager @krisjenner for today’s #glam’

Yet another fan chided Samer for using the filter even while Kris was wearing full glam.

“I want to see her real glamor with no filter, please. If the MUA still use a filter even after their glamour, what does that say about MUA? That’s your job.’

“I wish it was unfiltered so we could see her real skin,” someone else chimed in.

“Okay, now remove the obvious filter.”

The comments continued to pour in, with many citing that there was too much societal pressure to hide signs of aging.

“You claim it’s not okay to get older and you have to hide your skin with hard filters to be accepted and feel beautiful, when that’s not true. As we all know, you don’t look like it, so why bother at all? Aging is a beautiful thing and you should wear it with pride. It’s alright.’

Another person exclaimed, “This filter is too much. You’re not fooling anyone. Ridiculous.’

Please post an unfiltered photo so we can see her true beauty. As a master makeup artist, this just gives clients the wrong illusion and these are things they expect instead of seeing streams, which is completely normal.”

Picture perfect: The clip depicted the Kardashian matriarch flaunting her bronze glamour, with no wrinkles or blemishes visible anywhere on her perfect skin

Chic: The mom of six wore a chic polka dot button placket and was adorned with large sparkly hoop earrings

Soundbite: The clip was set to a soundbite from her reality TV show The Kardashians, in which she was heard saying, “Look, isn’t it great?”

Natural beauty: Kris showed off her less filtered and more natural beauty while attending the Met Gala in New York City in 2022

Response: The video left one fan wondering, ‘What the hell is happening, that’s not her face’

AI? Another wondered if the video was the creation of artificial intelligence and asked, “Is this AI?”

Filter with glamour? Yet another fan chided Samer for using the filter even while Kris was wearing full glam

Good Genes: However, many other fans enjoy the looks and stated that Kris just has good genetics

Many continued to pressure the makeup artist because the filter hid the actual makeup.

“Can we take the filter off and see the actual makeup…”

However, many other fans enjoy the look and stated that Kris simply has good genetics.

‘She’s beautiful, guys, come on! Fall dead. Where do you think Kim, Kendal and Kylie got their looks from. Surgery can only do so much! She’s a natural beauty!’

Kris and her daughters have often been berated by fans for over-filtering their photos and videos over the years.

The Kardashians have long reigned as Instagram’s billionaire queens — thanks to their picture-perfect photos.

But even by its own admission, it is a carefully constructed facade.

Khloe Kardashian has publicly stated that she “loves a good filter,” her sister Kim Kardashian could be seen on their reality show staying up all night “editing” her photos, and half-sister Kylie Jenner once revealed that she is dependent of ‘Facetune’ for the perfect selfie.

In March, Khloe came under fire for the umpteenth time after she posted a series of images in which she appeared to have altered her body using an editing tool, sending Instagram into turmoil after users reported several signs of a Photoshop error. noticed.

Last year, Khloe denied posting a poorly photoshopped photo of herself in an attempt to pin the blame on her glamor team.

Beauty Standards: Kris and her daughters have often been berated by fans over the years for over-filtering their photos and videos; (L) Khloe seen on Instagram in May; (R) Khloé seen in Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Failed: Kim Kardashian was accused of using photoshop last year after she was found to have a double right leg

Edit: Last month, Kylie spoke about beauty standards on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, discussing how young girls edit their photos, explaining, “I’ve gone through that phase too and I feel like I’m in a better place”

In November, Kim showed off her toned figure in a little black bra and matching thong. However, fans jumped to the comments section of her photos to criticize the Skims founder for altering her body.

Last month, Kylie, Khloe, and oldest sister Kourtney turned a glamor session into a candid conversation about beauty standards on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, where Kylie discussed how young girls edit their online photos.

Kylie told her sisters, “I just feel like we have tremendous influence and what do we do with our power?”

“I think now I see so many young girls on the internet who are eager to edit completely. Like the editing, I went through that phase too and I feel like I’m in a better place, but other people can make you feel insecure.”