The Kardashians season four to premiere on Disney + in Australia on September 28

Streaming giant Disney+ announced that TV’s favorite family, The Kardashianswill be back next month.

The fourth season of the hit reality series will premiere on the streaming service in Australia on September 28.

The new season will feature 20 episodes centered around the life of matriarch Kris Jenner and her famous daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

A preview of the upcoming series proclaims that the Kardashian clan is “better than ever.”

The trailer promises more “drama,” though there’s no indication of what might set off the fireworks.

The fourth season will likely focus on Kourtney’s fourth pregnancy, after announcing earlier this year that she was expecting her first baby with hubby, Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see if Kendall’s new rapper Bad Bunny will make an appearance on the show.

Likewise with Kylie’s new partner, Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet.

There are also rumors that the sisters’ lonely brother, Rob, may be making a return to the show.

Rob was a mainstay on the family channel E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians at first, though he’s only appeared in four episodes in the past seven seasons.

Rob hasn’t been shown once on Hulu’s The Kardashians, except for one episode last season, during a phone conversation between him and Khloe.

His daughter Dream (who he shares with Blac Chyna) was celebrating her sixth birthday, with Khloe helping plan the party to help Rob – who returned to social media to wish Khloe a happy 39th birthday at the end of June.

After the chat with her brother, Khloe hinted that lonely Rob might be set to return to the family reality show soon.

By way of confession, a producer asks Khloe, “Do you think Rob will ever return to the show?”

“I think Rob would come back to the show. He talks about it a lot, it’s true. But I know Rob’s been through a lot personally but he’s literally the best dad I know and I’m very proud of him for that and I know he feels really good about himself and I’m happy for him . So I’m sure he’ll be back on the show soon,” Khloe said.

Back at Khloe’s, Rob said on the phone, “God bless you. You are a good child, keep it up, girl. OK, I have to go. I am very busy. I love you so much.’

“I love you too, Bobby Boy,” Khloe said before ending the call.

The Kardashians S3 available to stream Disney+ in Australia.