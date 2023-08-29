Amy Robach and TJ Holmes both return to Instagram nine months after a scandalous affair rocked their TV careers

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, shared an identical image of their running shoes

They are gearing up for the 2023 NYC Marathon, which they also ran last year

They left ABC last year after reports of their affair

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have returned to Instagram for nine months after going quiet during their scandalous fling, which was revealed exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Robach, 50 – who is in talks to join a new network – and Holmes, 46, took to the platform on Monday to share a single black and white photo of their limbs.

The couple wore matching Nike running sneakers as they sat on a porch.

The post, which was duplicated on their accounts and shared with their hundreds of thousands of followers, was captioned: “#nycmarathon2023.”

They both added two runner emojis: a black man and a white woman with long blond hair.

They’re back! Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have returned to Instagram for nine months after going quiet during their scandalous fling

Her message: Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, took to the social media platform on Monday to share a single black and white photo of two sets of limbs, believed to be their own; seen May 2022 in NYC

Comments on the posts are disabled and it’s Robach’s first post since Nov. 24, and Holmes’ first since Nov. 18 last year.

One of the people in the snapshot wore light-colored camo leggings, while the other wore black leggings.

It’s no secret that the two former anchors bonded over their love of hitting the pavement as runners.

Earlier this year they competed in the New York City Half Marathon and last year they ran the 2022 NYC Marathon.

The social media uploads come months after the duo quit their jobs at ABC following an internal investigation into their relationship.

“After several productive conversations with Amy and TJ about various options, we all agreed that it’s best for everyone to continue at ABC News.

“We recognize their talent and dedication over the years and are grateful for their contributions,” a network representative said in a February 2023 statement.

Prior to the layoff, the duo had been taken off the air while their employer decided how to handle their bombshell relationship.

Life-changing: The return to Instagram comes months after the duo quit their jobs at ABC following an internal investigation into their relationship; seen July 2022 in NYC

Athletics: It’s no secret that the two former presenters bonded over their love of hitting the pavement as runners; pictured during the 2022 New York Half Marathon

Going strong: Earlier this month, the couple was spotted in the Big Apple

In July, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that Robach is in talks to close a million-dollar deal with NewsNation.

The potential appointment has ruffled the feathers of her future colleagues, who have raised concerns that the network will be seen as a “dumping ground” for disgraced anchors.

“First Chris Stirewalt, then Chris Cuomo, and now Amy!” an employee told DailyMail.com. “It hurts our reputation.”

The source added: “It seems we’re a mess for people who can’t get bigger and better jobs elsewhere.”