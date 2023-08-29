Mikati chairs meeting over new wave of Syrians’ displacement

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Tuesday chaired a meeting devoted to discussing the new wave of displacement of Syrians into Lebanon.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for the Displaced, Issam Charafeddine; interim chief of the General Security, Major General Elias Baysari; and Secretary General of the Higher Defense Council, Major General Mohammad Mostafa.

nbsp;

quot;The meeting focused on the new wave of Syrians#39; displacement than has begun three weeks ago and that constitutes a dangerous phenomenon since the displaced are entering (Lebanon) via illegitimate crossing points,quot; said Minister Charafeddine.

quot;We discussed a mechanism to deter this displacement in a well-thought manner,quot; he added, stressing the necessity of border control and coordination with the competent authorities in Syria.

He also said that sanctions are being mulled over.

quot;We agreed to contact Syria at the highest level. And since this is a security issue, Major General Baysari will be holding these contacts,quot; he said.

nbsp;

Separately, Mikati met with Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to Russia Chawki Nassar.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.