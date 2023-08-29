Meanwhile in Sydney… The Airbnb that charges $1,150 a night to sleep in a TENT in someone’s backyard

<!–

An Australian woman was shocked when she discovered an Airbnb listing turned out to be nothing more than a tent pitched in someone’s garden.

Caity came across an advert in Warriewood, on Sydney’s northern beaches, which advertised as a ‘Camping Swag Under The Stars’.

The price for one person wishing to enjoy outdoor accommodation was $800 per night.

For two people it cost $1,156, and a party of three could stay for the low price of $1,500.

The listing featured images of the loot and the dilapidated courtyard where guests would sleep.

The Airbnb owner said there was also a “$200 cleaning fee.”

“Clean what, exactly? Caity said.

The potential Airbnb guest came across this ad from Warriewood and was offered $1,156 per night for both people.

The charge shown included a gift for “sleeping under the stars”.

“At first I thought it was kind of a crazy glamping experience for that price,” the woman said. Potty for children.

“But no, it was basically a gift and the photos of the property looked neglected and the garden looked like it hadn’t been mowed in months.”

The woman contacted the host, who tried to justify the high price.

“Basically, this Northern Beaches property has a good amount of land so you can choose where to pitch your tent. It is in a prime location overlooking the ocean and the valley, where at night some very beautiful lights and the ocean can be heard,” the host wrote.

“A main feature is the large blue swimming pool, the balcony and it is five minutes from several beaches, shops, nature walks and everything you need. Sleeping bags, blankets and anything else you need can be provided. Access to the house for cooking and hot showers is welcome if desired.

Customers can choose between different places to present their gifts, either in the back yard or in the front yard.

Guests can enjoy an al fresco breakfast in the garden. Pictured is the property’s outdoor dining set.

The listed property is located on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

Guests can also access hot showers, a bathroom, kitchen and laundry facilities inside the on-site five-bedroom home occupied by the host and two tenants.

“Everything you need can be provided,” the listing adds.

Caity thinks $80 a night would have been more reasonable for lodging.

“I don’t know if she was successful, but I don’t think asking for that much money for the bare minimum is a smart way to try to fill your wallet,” she said.

When you search for available Airbnb properties in the area for Saturday night, you can find options starting at $182 for a one-night stay. Additionally, several other listings are available for less than $250.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Airbnb and the host for comment.