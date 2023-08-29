Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    News

    The 11 Worst ‘Glee’ Covers Ever: From ‘Gold Digger’ to ‘Gangnam Style’

    By

    Aug 29, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    The 11 Worst ‘Glee’ Covers Ever: From ‘Gold Digger’ to ‘Gangnam Style’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FOX

    Nearly a decade out from its series finale, society is still grappling with the ramifications of the hit Fox show Glee—whether it’s the current surplus of AI covers on TikTok, the Lea Michele Funny Girl fiasco, or showrunner Ryan Murphy’s current chokehold on television. There are also numerous clips from the show of star Matthew Morrison (a chaos agent in his own right) and other white Glee actors rapping terribly to some of the most legendary hip-hop songs, which will seemingly never leave my Twitter feed.

    On that note, I’d be lying if I said Glee didn’t spur some genuinely great renditions of classic pop, R&B, rock, and Broadway hits—most of them sung by Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Naya Rivera, Darren Criss, and, (sigh) Lea Michele. I would argue that Glee: Volumes 1-5 are packed with genuine bops, as well as The Power of Madonna EP. But most of these covers, watching them back, will either make you shudder or burst out laughing at the audacity of Glee’s music supervisors.

    It isn’t just that many of these songs are poorly arranged or certain actors just weren’t capable of performing them. The actual on-screen performances were often incredibly cringey, even if the show’s writers were occasionally in on the joke.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French special forces soldier killed in anti-terror operation in Iraq

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Jacqueline Jossa cuts a stylish figure in a bodysuit and jeans as she enjoys lunch and shopping in London with husband Dan Osborne and their daughters

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Want to Book a Trip? Google’s New Feature Reveals the Optimal Time to Secure Your Flights – Learn How

    Aug 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French special forces soldier killed in anti-terror operation in Iraq

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Jacqueline Jossa cuts a stylish figure in a bodysuit and jeans as she enjoys lunch and shopping in London with husband Dan Osborne and their daughters

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    Want to Book a Trip? Google’s New Feature Reveals the Optimal Time to Secure Your Flights – Learn How

    Aug 29, 2023
    News

    The wild life of billionaire Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is known for eccentricities like eating one meal a day, and taking ice baths

    Aug 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy