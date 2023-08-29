Monterey car crash: How Olivia Aliferis, mum of two boys, nine and 10, was facing a tough personal battle and was released from prison just days before they died in a fiery crash – as a family friend breaks down in tears

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The distraught mother of two little boys killed in a horrific car accident only reunited with her sons after months apart – before tragedy took them forever.

The boys’ mother, Olivia Aliferis, was released on bail on August 21 after five months in jail – and just five days before her two children died. She was released to undergo rehab pending an appeal against her conviction on a series of shoplifting and larceny charges.

Xavier Abreu, 10, and his brother Peter, nine, died when the Subaru WRX they were in crashed into a tree during Grand Parade in Monterey, south Sydney, on Friday night.

The boys’ father, Sam Abreu, is believed to be living with his new partner less than a mile from the crash site further up The Grand Parade towards Brighton-Le-Sands.

Ms Aliferis – who is also called Olimpia Martenez and is a fan of Subaru sedans – had been in jail since March.

She was released and admitted to a residential rehabilitation center under strict bail conditions, prohibiting her from consuming alcohol and illegal or non-prescribed drugs.

The impact catapulted the engine out of the twisted chassis and sent shards of windshield glass flying into nearby gardens.

Miraculously, a nine-year-old girl escaped with minor injuries while she was in the front passenger seat when the car slammed into the tree trunk.

Driver Jimmy Martin Brito, 33, was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of bodily harm by misconduct.

His lawyer, Fahim Arya, said Martin Brito was still recovering from the serious injuries sustained in the accident, but had had a “limited conversation” with Ms Aliferis.

Mr Arya said the mother was “distraught and distressed”, but he insisted that Ms Aliferis “supports and always stands by her (Martin Brito)”.

But he admitted: “I don’t know if he knows the two little ones lost their lives.”

Distraught mum Olivia Aliferis is currently living under very strict bail conditions imposed by Judge Craig Everson of Parramatta District Court on August 21.

She has a long history of court appearances, dating back to 2014.

In a chilling twist, his social media posts include a group family photo in front of a WRX-like Subaru Impreza that crashed and killed his two young sons.

Despite this devastating tragedy, she has to report to the Bankstown police station every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. when she comes out of rehab.

She will also be subject to random alcohol and drug testing to ensure she meets bail conditions, and she is due back in court on November 17.

Martin Brito’s mother’s best friend broke down in tears as she spoke to the media about the tragic accident on behalf of the family.

Jodie Barnett-Howard said Martin Brito’s mother was “devastated” by the boys’ deaths.

“Obviously there is no doubt, but Jim would never intentionally hurt them,” Ms Barnett-Howard told 7News.

“He loved those kids.”

Police attempted to rescue the boys at the scene before they were rushed to Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick, where they died a short time later.

She said Martin Brito’s mother is not even allowed to see her son at her bedside, where he remains under heavy police surveillance at St George’s Hospital.

“When he was injured in the hospital, why couldn’t she go see him? ‘” Ms. Barnett-Howard said.

“They just want to be there to support him as a family…he has to live with that now.

“She just wants to talk to her son.”

The battered tree bark at the crash site still bears the scars of the horror, but is now adorned with flowers and soft toys brought to the spot by well-wishers.

Shaima Bakr, 27, a mother of one, lives in the house next to the crash site and now fears it could happen again.

Ms Bakr said the tragedy was an imminent accident after residents campaigned for years for increased police presence in the area.

They said the area becomes a race track on weekend nights, with cars screaming up and down the long stretch of straight road by the sea.

They also congregate in the parking lot across from the crash site, where the thugs do donuts and burnouts late into the evening.

She said police tried to step up undercover patrols in the area, but added it was always the wrong time of day.

‘Police will come here during the day on weekdays when there is too much traffic for the thugs,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

“They come here late on weekend nights, when there are very few other cars on the street, so they can do some street shopping and show off.”

She now wants speed cameras installed on the street in an attempt to calm traffic and slow down or catch thugs red-handed.

“At least with radar they will have their license plates and then be able to do something,” she said.

Today, she lives in fear of a new repetition.

“Every time I hear someone speed up, it scares me,” she admitted. “I’m just like, ‘Is there going to be another tragedy?

“I don’t even like to think about it. It was so traumatic for everyone involved – and just plain awful for those two poor little boys.

Jimmy Martin Brito, 33, has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of bodily harm by misconduct.

The boys’ mother-in-law, Jivonne Garrido, has now organized a fundraiser to help support the grieving family.

“The beautiful boys lost their lives in tragic circumstances, but their memories will forever live on in the family,” she wrote in a message to GoFundMe on Sunday.

Police allege in court documents that Brito was driving in a “manner dangerous to another person” at the time of the impact.

They allege Brito was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the wrong side of the road and entered the tree at the intersection of The Grand Parade and Culver Street.