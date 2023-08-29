Weather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures

NNA – Wednesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy with additional rise in temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

Coastal temperatures: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 16 to 27 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 21 to 33 degrees Celsius

Surface wind: Southwesterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr

Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitudes due to fog

Coastline humidity: 65 to 85%

Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 6:10

Sunset: 19:07

