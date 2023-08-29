Weather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures

NNA – Wednesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy with additional rise in temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.
Coastal temperatures: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Mountainous temperatures: 16 to 27 degrees Celsius
Inland temperatures: 21 to 33 degrees Celsius
Surface wind: Southwesterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr
Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitudes due to fog
Coastline humidity: 65 to 85%
Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius
Sunrise: 6:10
Sunset: 19:07
