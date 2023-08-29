Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Weather: Partly cloudy, rising temperatures

    By

    Aug 29, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Wednesday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy with additional rise in temperature degrees, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

    Coastal temperatures: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

    Mountainous temperatures: 16 to 27 degrees Celsius

    Inland temperatures: 21 to 33 degrees Celsius

    Surface wind: Southwesterly, with speeds gusting between 20 and 40 km/hr

    Visibility: Average along the coastline, worsens at high altitudes due to fog

    Coastline humidity: 65 to 85%

    Sea: Wavy, with surface water temperature at 29 degrees Celsius

    Sunrise: 6:10

    Sunset: 19:07

    ===========R.A.H.

