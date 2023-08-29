Want to Book a Trip? Google’s New Feature Reveals the Optimal Time to Secure Your Flights – Learn How

Google tool allows travelers to see the best time of year to book flights

Google will pay you even if the price of purchased tickets has dropped

The dilemma many travelers face year after year is the dilemma between booking flights early and postponing them in the hope of getting a cheaper deal.

But Google may now have a solution for this, with the launch of a new tool that offers thrifty travelers the opportunity to search for the lowest fares.

While the tech titan claims that booking early is usually the safest bet, its new search feature allows users to discover what times of year are best to splurge on tickets.

This is backed by “reliable trend data,” and the tool offers useful insights into whether prices are inflated or discounted.

“For example, these insights could tell you that the cheapest time to book similar trips is typically two months before departure, and you’re currently in that sweet spot,” Google said.

HOW TO USE GOOGLE FLIGHT TOOLS Search ‘Google Flights’ online

Once you click on it, it should take you to a flight search bar.

Choose your destination, flight times and baggage requirements.

Click ‘Search’

Tap ‘View Price History’ to see more information about average ticket prices and fluctuations over time.

Click on “Price Tracker” located just below the search bar to receive email notifications.

‘Or you might find that prices have typically dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before you book.

“Either way, you can make that decision with a greater sense of confidence.”

To make the most of this, travelers can even opt to receive frequent updates on the destination and their chosen dates.

This means that when prices drop, users will be notified via their email account, as long as they are registered with Google.

Sometimes Google is so confident in its ability to predict prices that a “price guaranteed” badge will appear on your offers.

In these cases, Google will check the price of the purchased flight every day before takeoff.

If the price drops, the tech titan will refund the difference via Google Pay.

However, for now, this is only part of a pilot program available for a select group of flights in the US.

“In addition to these tools, we’ve collected other information to help you travel on a budget,” Google said.

‘Last year, we shared information about historical pricing trends on Google Flights.

“We’ve redone the numbers with the latest data and most of the advice from 2022 still applies: making a layover or avoiding weekend departures are among the best ways to save on your next flight booking.” .

To use these flight tools, search for ‘Google Flights’ in an Internet search bar.

The function should be one of the first to appear and when clicked on it should take you to another search bar.

Here you will have the option to select any holiday destination and also advise you which dates are more or less expensive for flights.

Tapping “Search” before tapping “View Price History” will provide a more detailed description of the travel route you have chosen.

This includes charts that show price over time as well as average prices and alternative options.

In the same window there will also be a “Price Tracker” button just below the search bar.

When activated, alerts will be sent to your email about any changes in the ticket price.