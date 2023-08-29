Jacqueline Jossa cuts a stylish figure in a bodysuit and jeans as she enjoys lunch and shopping in London with husband Dan Osborne and their daughters

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jacqueline Jossa cut a stylish figure in a tan bodysuit as she enjoyed lunch at Sheesh in Mayfair with husband Dan Osborne and their daughters on Monday.

The former EastEnders star, 30, looked fabulous in the button-front ribbed number, which she paired with blue jeans and white trainers.

She lugged her belongings around in a white crossbody bag while holding hands with daughter Ella, seven, as they left the restaurant.

Dan, 31, seemed to have his hands full as he carried the couple’s youngest child, Mia, four, and their shopping bags.

The girls looked adorable as they donned matching beige knit cardigans, which Ella paired with matching cargo pants and Mia paired with pink pants and Crocs.

Former TOWIE star Dan coordinated with the TV personality and the girls by wearing a gray T-shirt and matching shorts.

The family seemed to be making the most of the last days of the summer holidays as they enjoyed a day of shopping in London.

Dan’s son Teddy, nine, who he shares with his ex Megan Tomlin, was not in the picture with them that day.

It comes after the family enjoyed a lavish holiday in Spain last week when Jacqueline was spotted on the beach in a strapless bathing suit.

The actress looked in good spirits as she spent the day sunbathing on the beach with her kids.

To protect herself from the sun, she wore a white baseball cap with her dark brown locks tied up in a low bun.

She later covered up in a sheer white caftan, letting her natural beauty shine through by going makeup free.

The footage comes after former EastEnders star Jacqueline made a shock return to the soap in June.

Fans were completely shocked when she appeared on screen in the opening moments of the episode to visit the Beale family in their European home.

At Jacqueline’s grand entrance, Lauren arrived at the Beale family home in Europe to visit Peter and their son Louie, unaware that they were also living with Cindy and Ian.

In addition to Jacqueline’s comeback, Thomas, 30, also returned as her former on-screen flame Peter. He was the fifth actor to play the role of the character before leaving in 2010 and being replaced by Ben Hardy, but has now reprized the role.

Fans were baffled by Jacqueline’s surprise return and took to Twitter to comment on the well-kept secret, while also excited about Thomas’s recast as Peter.

One person wrote: ‘EastEnders bringing back Thomas Law and Jacqueline Jossa is the best decision they’ve made!!’

Another said, “Oh hello Jacqueline Jossa,” while a third said, “Jacqueline hasn’t missed a second.”

However, the fan favorite only returned for a cameo and the episode was a one-off.

Jacqueline’s return came after her one-off return on the BBC soap for Dot Cotton’s funeral, and she recently shut down rumors of her returning as Lauren, with her performance coming as an even bigger shock to fans.

Quality time together: The family seemed to be making the most of the last days of summer vacation as they enjoyed a day of shopping in London

In January she had insisted: “I’ve just been inundated with people who are nice but as I think I’m coming back to EastEnders full time I don’t know if anything was taken from an interview or completely made up but either way I’m closing just off any rumors or stories.

“I am not on my way back to the square full-time, there are no talks, I have not yet confirmed a return.

That doesn’t mean I’d never go back. When the time is right, I would very much like to.