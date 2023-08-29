France says soldier killed in Iraq during anti-terrorism operation

NNA – A member of an elite French commando unit was killed Monday in Iraq while ldquo;supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terrorist operation,rdquo; French President Emmanuel Macronrsquo;s office said Tuesday.

Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, an air force paratrooper, ldquo;fell in combat while carrying out his mission,rdquo; the Elysee Palace said in a statement, expressing Macronrsquo;s ldquo;profound respectrdquo; for his ldquo;sacrifice.rdquo;

It said other soldiers from the unit were also wounded. mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y