Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    France says soldier killed in Iraq during anti-terrorism operation

    Aug 29, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – A member of an elite French commando unit was killed Monday in Iraq while ldquo;supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terrorist operation,rdquo; French President Emmanuel Macronrsquo;s office said Tuesday.

    Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, an air force paratrooper, ldquo;fell in combat while carrying out his mission,rdquo; the Elysee Palace said in a statement, expressing Macronrsquo;s ldquo;profound respectrdquo; for his ldquo;sacrifice.rdquo;

    It said other soldiers from the unit were also wounded. mdash; AFPnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

