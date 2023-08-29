Saudi Ministry of Health: Endoscopic surgery to remove defect from a Saudi newborn girl- Rare birth defects required a 5-hour surgery

NNA – Riyadh – Anbsp;team of local pediatricians in Najran (southern Saudi Arabia) performed surgery to save a newborn from a congenital head defect.nbsp;

Saudi Health stated that a medical team at the Maternity and Children Hospital dealt on Monday, 28th August with a lump on the back-side skull of a newborn girl. nbsp;

Clinical tests and x-rays diagnosed the case as Encephalocele; a protrusion that appears on the back of the head when the neural tube fails to close during the 4th week of pregnancy.nbsp;

The team decided to perform urgent surgery which lasted 5 hours. Surgeons start by making an incision in the protruding part to reposition the sensitive tissues back inside the brain, remove the lump, and repair the meninges.

