    Saudi Ministry of Health: Endoscopic surgery to remove defect from a Saudi newborn girl- Rare birth defects required a 5-hour surgery

    NNA – Riyadh – Anbsp;team of local pediatricians in Najran (southern Saudi Arabia) performed surgery to save a newborn from a congenital head defect.nbsp;
    Saudi Health stated that a medical team at the Maternity and Children Hospital dealt on Monday, 28th August with a lump on the back-side skull of a newborn girl. nbsp;

    Clinical tests and x-rays diagnosed the case as Encephalocele; a protrusion that appears on the back of the head when the neural tube fails to close during the 4th week of pregnancy.nbsp;

    The team decided to perform urgent surgery which lasted 5 hours. Surgeons start by making an incision in the protruding part to reposition the sensitive tissues back inside the brain, remove the lump, and repair the meninges.
