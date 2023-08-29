Halabi broaches educational affairs and academic year requirements with lawmakers

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, on Tuesday met with a delegation of the ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistanceldquo; parliamentary bloc, including MPs Ihab Hamadeh and nbsp;Yanal Solh.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on an array of educational affairs, most notably the requirements for the start of the new academic year.nbsp;

Discussions also covered the Ministryrsquo;s plan for the forthcoming academic year, and preserving the rights of teachers who succeeded the Civil Service Council tests.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y