    Halabi broaches educational affairs and academic year requirements with lawmakers

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, on Tuesday met with a delegation of the ldquo;Loyalty to the Resistanceldquo; parliamentary bloc, including MPs Ihab Hamadeh and nbsp;Yanal Solh.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on an array of educational affairs, most notably the requirements for the start of the new academic year.nbsp;

    Discussions also covered the Ministryrsquo;s plan for the forthcoming academic year, and preserving the rights of teachers who succeeded the Civil Service Council tests.nbsp;

