How a frosty lunch at Lord’s following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial stumping in the Ashes left Australia in stitches as Marnus Labuschagne lifts the lid on David Warner’s feisty two-word response to angry England star

Australian cricketers have revealed what happened during lunch at Lord’s

Tensions were high after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial decision

David Warner responded to the Englishman in the dining room

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Australian stars spilled the wick during a very awkward lunch at Lord’s immediately after the controversial Jonny Bairstow controversy.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s quick reaction to dismiss Bairstow when the Englishman assumed a Cameron Green delivery was dead set the tone for an explosive series between England and Australia in the Ashes.

The incident has sparked a huge debate over ‘the spirit of cricket’, with Australia insisting its conscience remains clear despite some fans and pundits questioning the morality of the move.

The confrontation happened just before lunch at the Home of Cricket, and speaking to 7Sport, a handful of Australian stars revealed there was a chilling atmosphere between the two groups of players during the meal.

Marnus Labuschagne revealed Bairstow refused to eat anything before shooting fly-half David Warner, to which the veteran responded tersely.

Australian stars spilled the wick during a very awkward lunch at Lord’s in the Ashes

‘I was in the dining room,” he said. “Jonny was smoking hot, absolutely smoking hot. He went into the dining room and didn’t have lunch.

“The Sky team knew Jonny was there and they just re-enacted him on screen. And while you’re doing it everyone’s looking at you. Obviously seeing us all watching he’s like ‘are you happy with that?”

“David Warner spits his chicken out and says ‘yeah, great.’ The only words spoken.

Steve Smith added: “It was funny”, while Mitch Marsh said the Australians had a hard time suppressing their laughter after Warner’s comment.

“Do you remember in school when the teacher scolded you and said you shouldn’t laugh?” Well I was trying to eat my soup so if you can imagine I’m eating my soup and I’m shaking like this and I’m just trying to look down and I look up at Jonny and I ate some pumpkin soup. I descend into my whites.

Travis Head said: “I had my back turned to Jonny but I could imagine Jonny watching us and when David said ‘very’ me and a few others had shoulder shakes.

Jonny Bairstow was controversially fired on day five of the second Ashes Test

Bairstow skipped lunch after dismissal which has had tongues wagging in cricket

“He (Bairstow) would have seen three shoulders crumple with his head down.”

And Usman Khawaja claimed even some England stars found the swap amusing.

“I went out with a few English boys and they were laughing,” he said.

“Bairstow still hasn’t eaten anything. He was sitting all the time. So I finished and left and Jonny hadn’t touched anything.

Hostilities continued for the rest of the series, culminating in the players not sharing beers after the fifth Test at the Oval.