Pakistan court suspends Ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: Lawyers

NNA – A Pakistan high court on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan#39;s prison sentence for a graft conviction, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.

A spokesman for Khan#39;s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court#39;s decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgement which barred him from contesting upcoming elections. mdash; AFP

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y