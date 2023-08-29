Tue. Aug 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pakistan court suspends Ex-PM Khan’s graft sentence: Lawyers

    By

    Aug 29, 2023

    NNA – A Pakistan high court on Tuesday suspended former prime minister Imran Khan#39;s prison sentence for a graft conviction, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.

    A spokesman for Khan#39;s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court#39;s decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgement which barred him from contesting upcoming elections. mdash; AFP

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

    By

