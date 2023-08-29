National Defense Parliamentary committee convenes under chairmanship of MP Samad to discuss military institutions’ affairs

NNA ndash; The House Committee of National Defense, Interior and Municipalities, on Tuesday convened under the chairmanship of MP Jihad Samad, to discuss the affairs of the military and security institutions.nbsp;

The session was also attendednbsp;by Caretaker Minister of Finance Dr.nbsp;Youssef Khalil, Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, Acting Director General of General Security Major General Elias Al-Baissari, Director General of State Security Major General Tony Saliba, and Director General of the Internal Security Forces Major General Imad Othman.

