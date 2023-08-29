Can YOU beat the top 6% savings rates by investing?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s no secret that savings rates have improved tremendously in the past year; to such an extent that it is possible to get 6 percent on a fixed deal and 5 percent on an easy-access deal.

For many, that means deliberations about whether to put some of their cash into savings deals instead of the stock market.

The typical advice is that the investment is long term and with a minimum perspective of five years.

It is important to make this distinction between investing for long-term and short-term savings.

Jason Hollands, Principal at Evelyn Partners, says: ‘If your goal is to achieve a 6 per cent return in very short periods of time, like a year, then you shouldn’t be investing at all.

“It is simply too risky to invest in volatile financial markets on such a short time frame.”

So, with that in mind, the best five-year fixed-rate bond is currently offered by RCI Bank and pays a rate of 5.8 percent, slightly below the best one- and two-year offers, reversing the logic. usual.

A saver who puts £20,000 in this account for five years (not including tax) would earn interest of around £6,700.

For those worried about missing the personal savings allowance, Isa pays off Zopa’s five-year cash principal at 5.26 per cent interest, a potential return of £6,000 in 2028.

Sophie Lund-Yates, Principal Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, says: ‘One of the reasons stock markets get spooked when interest rates rise is because there is less incentive for investors to take the risk of putting their money in the stock market – the rates and returns available on more stable options as savings accounts increase.

‘Unfortunately, looking to improve the 6 per cent rates available on savings accounts through investing means taking on more risk.

“This may take the form of looking at smaller companies or battered stocks, which have more opportunity to grow quickly, but are also more prone to ups and downs.”

The Association of Investment Company’s Global Smaller Companies sector has returned 9.95 percent over five years. But this does not mean that a similar performance will be repeated in the next five years.

Companies in this sector invest in shares of smaller publicly traded global companies and include names like Edinburgh Worldwide and Herald Investment Trust.

‘There are many corners of the market that offer opportunity, including the rise of AI. Enthusiasm for new technologies is a rising tide that can drive all ships,” continues Lund-Yates.

He points out that: “Certain aspects of the pharmaceutical industry also deserve attention, above all due to the significant financial power available to the big names to carry out acquisitions in the search for growth in the coming years, something necessary given the arrival of a wave of expiring drug patents

Laith Khalaf, head of investment research at AJ Bell, says: ‘Some high-yield and strategic bond funds are returning above 6 per cent, although again investors would be taking much more risk than cash.

‘Also, some equity funds offer returns in excess of 6 percent, which are also variable and not guaranteed.

‘Some of these funds are income-maximizing funds, which increase income by selling call options on their portfolio, which is likely to hurt long-term returns on capital. Some examples of both below.’

Hollands recommends that those looking for higher returns than the best savings accounts turn to short-term corporate bond funds and infrastructure investment trusts.

He says: ‘A relatively low-risk option would be a short-term corporate bond fund like the TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit Fund.

‘This fund invests primarily in bonds issued by companies with strong credit ratings, but may also invest in government bonds maturing in the next five years.

‘Currently 30 percent of the bonds held mature within 12 months and 53 percent within three years. While bond prices can go up and down before maturity, those that mature in shorter periods are typically much less volatile than those with long periods remaining.

The portfolio has a yield to maturity of 6.55 percent. This is effectively the expected annualized rate of return on the portfolio based on a combination of the fixed income the bonds will pay plus the capital gains that will be realized if the bonds in the portfolio are held to maturity.

Another option could be infrastructure exposure through a publicly traded investment firm that invests in operational infrastructure projects.

Closing the inflation gap: Infrastructure investment firms can provide inflation-linked returns

These projects are governed by long-term contracts, typically over 25 years, so they can withstand periods of market volatility.

Hollands notes: ‘These contracts also often include annual inflation adjustments. Examples to consider include HICL Infrastructure and International Public Partnerships, which have dividend yields of 6.8 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

“The shares of both investment companies are trading at very significant discounts to the net asset value of the underlying assets.”

The five-year average return of the AIC infrastructure sector is 5.66 percent.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at Interactive Investor, advises: ‘It’s important to consider your goals and risk tolerance. If you think long term and can tolerate market fluctuations, investing in the stock market offers the potential for higher returns.

‘On the other hand, if you prefer stability and guaranteed returns, a savings account might be more suitable, especially if your investment horizon is shorter.

‘While past performance is not an indicator of future results, a look back at history shows that there is a much better chance of producing returns that exceed inflation than the interest to be earned on cash savings.

‘Taking very little (or no risk in the case of cash) is a risky strategy in itself. It could have a hugely detrimental effect on your finances in the future, because you may not reach your goals.’