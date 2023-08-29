Yevgeny Prigozhin is alive and plotting his revenge on Putin after body double was killed in plane assassination plot, Russian analyst claims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Russian political analyst has claimed that warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin is alive after his double was killed in last week’s plane crash, not Chief Wagner himself.

Prigozhin is “alive, healthy and free” in an anonymous country, according to Dr. Valery Solovey, even as Russia organizes his funeral which Vladimir Putin refuses to attend.

The startling claim maintains that Prigozhin deceived an assassination attempt sanctioned by Putin and crafted by his security council.

Prigozhin is now planning his revenge, says the political analyst, a former professor at the prestigious Moscow Institute of International Relations. [MGIMO]a training school for spies and diplomats.

Dr. Solovey accuses the Russian authorities of lying about finding Prigozhin’s DNA at the crash site in the Tver region, knowing that the attempt to kill Supreme Wagner had failed because a body double, who he knew the warlord used, he got on the plane. instead.

This image circulating on Russian Telegram channels purports to show the fake passport of a Prigozhin lookalike

The site of the plane crash in Russia’s Tver region last Wednesday

“First of all, the plane in which Yevgeny Prigozhin was supposed to fly was shot down by a Russian air defense system,” he said, questioning US intelligence claims that the plane was destroyed by an onboard explosion.

‘There was no explosion on board. It was shot down from outside.

The secret operation to carry out this attack ‘developed in [Russia’s] Security Council, and was personally sanctioned by the Russian President [Vladimir Putin].’

The warlord is now “alive, well and free,” Solovey claims.

Prigozhin himself was not on board. His double flew instead of him. By the way, Vladimir Putin knows this perfectly well.

‘If you believe the official statements of the Russian authorities, what can I say…?’

Dr. Solovey said he would reveal Prigozhin’s alleged country of exile early next month, but denied it was Africa, where Wagner’s private army has multiple interests.

However, Prigozhin, whose funeral is expected to be imminent and which Putin refuses to attend, intended to show himself later this year.

Putin’s spokesman said: “The presence of the president is not expected. We do not have any specific information about funerals. Still, the decision on this matter is taken by family and friends.”

The exiled Prigozhin was “preparing for revenge,” Dr. Solovey insisted.

‘How did he end up alive while those close to him died? This is the choice he [Prigozhin] he faced.

‘I am not referring to the moral aspect of this election. God forbid any of us face such a choice.

‘He intends to take revenge for having to make such a decision. He intends to take revenge on the people who wanted to destroy him and destroyed people close to him.’

Among those who died were Wagner’s military commander, Dmitry Utkin, 53, and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova, 39, who had revealed to relatives both a flight delay and that the plane had been repaired before departure. his final doomed journey.

Prigozhin has access to £1.6 billion worth of bitcoin, Solovey said, a fund he will use to fight back.

‘That’s more than enough to get revenge. In terms of ambition, energy and courage, he has plenty.’

Prigozhin’s remains were positively identified after the plane crash, according to Russian officials.

A view shows a makeshift monument for Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, and Dmitry Utkin, the group’s commander, in Moscow, Russia, on August 29, 2023.

Prigozhin used false wigs and beards to disguise himself in Africa and the Middle East while promoting Putin’s interests and deploying Wagner forces.

Dr. Solovey has long claimed inside knowledge of the Kremlin and frequently claims that Putin is seriously ill and also uses body doubles to mask his condition.

In the aftermath of the June coup led by Prigozhin, photographs emerged showing the alleged doubles of the warlord.

One of them appeared in a Russian passport under the name of Prigozhin. Prigozhin also appeared in a passport under a false name.

He used false wigs and beards to disguise himself in Africa and the Middle East while promoting Putin’s interests and deploying Wagner forces.

One disguise showed him as a defense ministry employee in Sudan, another as an Abu Dhabi diplomatic aide.

In a third, he was mocked as a senior Benghazi lieutenant in Libya.

The versatile Prigozhin – whose Wagner forces have seen use in many countries – also posed as a Tripoli colonel, a “Syria trader” and a field commander named Mohammed.

But the Russian Investigative Committee insisted that he was dead, as evidenced by the discovery of his DNA on a corpse at the plane crash site.

Others have speculated that Prigozhin is still alive.

Political scientist Ekaterina Shulman said: “To hide forever, taking one of the many spare passports, a burned plane is also a good reason.”

And former Russian presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak – known as Putin’s goddaughter – said: “My feeling is that we are burying [Prigozhin] too early.’

A poll conducted by the Brief Telegram channel found that 38 percent believe Prigozhin is still alive.